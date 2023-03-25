Over 2,700 migrants have already been rescued in the Mediterranean or landed on the Italian coast in the last few hours, but the balance – given the reports at sea – is destined to rise further towards the three thousand mark. 2,200 migrants have already been rescued in the Italian Sar (search and rescue) area in the last few hours under the coordination of the Coast Guard, including five hundred rescued in the Ionian Sea and transferred to various Calabrian ports. Another 190 castaways are on board the Geo Barents (Medici Sans Frontières ship) bound for the port of Bari while 78 were recovered by Emergency’s Life Support in Maltese waters. Furthermore, two other boats in difficulty were reported to the same NGO, where they are going to assist them in coordination with the Italian authorities. In Lampedusa, in addition to the people rescued, another 294 arrived in various autonomous landings.

During the night, the NGO Louise Michel hooked, off the coast of the Pelagie Islands, and there were Sar events, two adrift boats carrying a total of 78 migrants originating from Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Mali.

The V1102 patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza instead rescued 40 people (including 8 women and 3 minors) who were on a 7-metre iron vessel that set sail from Sfax in Tunisia. In the meantime, the carabinieri have traced 43 migrants (with 14 women and 5 minors) from Cameroon, Mali and the Ivory Coast to the Isola dei Conigli. The vessel used for the crossing has not been found.

A patrol of the Guardia di Finanza instead blocked 42 people (including 12 women and 1 minor) on the beach of Cala Croce, in this case the 7-metre boat was found. Also the yellow flames rescued a drifting boat with 25 people on board (4 women and 1 minor present) and blocked a boat with 41 migrants (with 13 women and 4 minors) originating from the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gambia, Guinea and Niger.

Forty-four of the 49 small boats rescued, stranded or used, in the last 36 hours, to arrive directly on the mainland of Lampedusa they sailed from Sfax, in Tunisia. The figure emerges from the stories of migrants. Before the transfer to the Imbriacola district hotspot, in fact, everyone is asked for the place and day of departure, as well as the cost of the trip. There were 44 groups who said they left from Sfax, two from Kerkenna, and one from Madhia and Soussa, Tunisia. Only one group, consisting of 41 people, reported having embarked at Zawia in Libya.