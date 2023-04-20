Migrants, tensions over the decree. Special Protection Chaos, Change the Amendment – Politics

Tension in the majority on the Cutro decree. At the end of a hectic day, the amendment on the tightening of special protection for refugees – which had first been reformulated and then shelved – was approved in the Senate after a new modification of the text.

Reintroduced, also with the intervention of Palazzo Chigi, the reference to compliance with international treaties to which Italy is obliged that the League had eliminated. The risks of unconstitutionality that would have led the President of the Republic not to sign the measure have been avoided.

According to reports, the League has upped the ante by asking, and obtaining, to eliminate in the amendment on special protection any reference to the international treaties that oversee this measure. A figure that has raised the tension, never dormant, with the party of Giorgia Meloni, Brothers of Italy. The government has been alarmed after the discussions in recent days at the office level between Palazzo Chigi and the Quirinale also on the need not to eliminate the references to the international treaties that our country has signed on the subject to avoid the risk of unconstitutionality of the new measures that they would lead the head of state – it is always explained in parliamentary circles – not to sign the new provision.

A very thin line that led Palazzo Chigi to intervene – it is explained in majority circles – asking for the reformulation of the offending amendment to reintroduce the reference to these treaties. A procedure completed (with the reformulation signed by Maurizio Gasparri) in a situation of great embarrassment in the majority with the oppositions that got in the way by appealing to questions of form and regulations for this sudden modification, so much so that the government with the request to set aside the measures concerning special protection. An impasse that Palazzo Madama then overcame by approving the amendment reformulated by Gasparri after careful verification and cleaning up of the text.

In the meantime, the League is attacking Minister Lollobrigida (Fdi) for Tuesday’s sentence on ethnic replacement. “Really bad words” is Centinaio’s comment.

The Regions ask for a meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, to that of the Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci and to the commissioner for the management of the migrant emergency, Valerio Valenti. In the Conference of the Regions the governors unanimously ask to be involved in a dialogue on the aspects of the Cutro decree and its amendments.

No more Italian language courses and legal guidance services and to the territory for migrants hosted in reception centres. This is foreseen by an amendment by the League (first signed by Daisy Pirovano) to the Cutro decree approved by the Senate with the favorable opinion of the government.