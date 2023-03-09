Eleven days after the tragedy of Picket fence of Cutro, the prime minister and all the ministers landed in Calabria today for the first, exceptional transfer of the government. Giorgia Meloni and the «big names» of the executive will get off two planes, an Airbus and a Falcon and will arrive in Cutro in the afternoon where the Council of Ministers will be held.

In the intentions of the leader of the right will be a “very operational” meeting, which will have to give the green light to a severe crackdown on “traffickers of human lives”, smugglers and criminal organizations. The decree is two-sided. The new type of crime of massacre at sea, to punish “very severely” those who exploit the desperation of migrants to the point of causing their death. And, at the same time, they come simplify procedures to encourage and enhance regular immigration, with the aim of discouraging illegal departures and persuading migrants to travel through official channels.

Accused by the opposition of having deserted the shores of the shipwreck, where at least 72 migrants died, Meloni and her staff have been thinking for days about a gesture “from strong symbolic value after the political storm for the relief delay. A photo opportunity that brings the government back into harmony with that part of public opinion that was very moved by seeing the images of the disaster and hearing the stories of those who didn’t make it. To show how deep the pain is for the 72 dead migrants and how much the government is close to the families of the victimsthe premier could reach the shoal on a small boat where the fishing boat crashed on February 26 and lay a bunch of flowers on the waves. See also The map of the new healthcare in Sardinia: starting from the territories, starting with the 74 "health houses"

At Palazzo Chigi, where people worked into the night for file the decree, there is a strong fear that the left could ignite some spark that ignites protests against the delegation arriving from Rome. One more reason, according to Meloni, to show the country that the government is compact and that political tensions are behind us. Matteo Salvini certainly did not like that the direction of the migrant issue passed to Palazzo Chigi and that the decree was constructed by the premier and the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, weakening, if not commissioning, Matteo Piantedosi. It’s at annoy the leaders of the League it was also the choice of the CDM in Cutro, which Meloni would have taken without consulting the allies. But majority sources ensure that «there is no divergence».

The Piantedosi case, however, is not closed. ‘The Minister of the Interior the less he talks the better, by now it is clear that he needs help » whisper the Melonians. From now on, all decisions, starting with the management of relief efforts, will have to be shared with Palazzo Chigi. The last moment of friction concerns the pre-council meeting. It was supposed to be held yesterday afternoon and has been postponed to today, because the Interior Ministry would have tried to include some in the decree under construction rejections rules and stop the international protection of migrants, unwelcome to Brothers of Italy. To lighten the draft, a technical meeting coordinated by Mantovano was needed, whose office acted as the control room between Palazzo Chigi, Foreign Affairs, Justice and the Interior Ministry. See also The first flight to Mars: full success for NASA's Ingenuity helicopter