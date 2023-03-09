Eleven days after the tragedy of Picket fence of Cutro, the prime minister and all the ministers landed in Calabria today for the first, exceptional transfer of the government. Giorgia Meloni and the «big names» of the executive will get off two planes, an Airbus and a Falcon and will arrive in Cutro in the afternoon where the Council of Ministers will be held.
In the intentions of the leader of the right will be a “very operational” meeting, which will have to give the green light to a severe crackdown on “traffickers of human lives”, smugglers and criminal organizations. The decree is two-sided. The new type of crime of massacre at sea, to punish “very severely” those who exploit the desperation of migrants to the point of causing their death. And, at the same time, they come simplify procedures to encourage and enhance regular immigration, with the aim of discouraging illegal departures and persuading migrants to travel through official channels.
Accused by the opposition of having deserted the shores of the shipwreck, where at least 72 migrants died, Meloni and her staff have been thinking for days about a gesture “from strong symbolic value after the political storm for the relief delay. A photo opportunity that brings the government back into harmony with that part of public opinion that was very moved by seeing the images of the disaster and hearing the stories of those who didn’t make it. To show how deep the pain is for the 72 dead migrants and how much the government is close to the families of the victimsthe premier could reach the shoal on a small boat where the fishing boat crashed on February 26 and lay a bunch of flowers on the waves.
At Palazzo Chigi, where people worked into the night for file the decree, there is a strong fear that the left could ignite some spark that ignites protests against the delegation arriving from Rome. One more reason, according to Meloni, to show the country that the government is compact and that political tensions are behind us. Matteo Salvini certainly did not like that the direction of the migrant issue passed to Palazzo Chigi and that the decree was constructed by the premier and the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, weakening, if not commissioning, Matteo Piantedosi. It’s at annoy the leaders of the League it was also the choice of the CDM in Cutro, which Meloni would have taken without consulting the allies. But majority sources ensure that «there is no divergence».
The Piantedosi case, however, is not closed. ‘The Minister of the Interior the less he talks the better, by now it is clear that he needs help » whisper the Melonians. From now on, all decisions, starting with the management of relief efforts, will have to be shared with Palazzo Chigi. The last moment of friction concerns the pre-council meeting. It was supposed to be held yesterday afternoon and has been postponed to today, because the Interior Ministry would have tried to include some in the decree under construction rejections rules and stop the international protection of migrants, unwelcome to Brothers of Italy. To lighten the draft, a technical meeting coordinated by Mantovano was needed, whose office acted as the control room between Palazzo Chigi, Foreign Affairs, Justice and the Interior Ministry.
After the tensions, the agreement was reached. In the text there would be what the Northern League call «norm anti-Sumahoro», i.e. more stringent controls on who collects public funds for hospitality and the possibility of putting non-transparent realities under commission. But Salvin’s attempti to “insert” pieces of his 2018 Security decrees into the provision it was rejected. Meloni’s line is clear, if the League wants to re-propose its crackdown it can do it in Parliament. Today is a crucial day for the premier. What he will do and say between the beach of the wreck and crosses and the town hall of Cutro will also be a message to Europe. Italy is doing its part, but it cannot face the wave of migrants arriving from Africa alone. The rest is up to Brussels.