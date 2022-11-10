Home Health Migrants, the doctor on board the Sos Humanity 1: “For the first time I was ashamed of having done my job well”
Migrants, the doctor on board the Sos Humanity 1: “For the first time I was ashamed of having done my job well”

Migrants, the doctor on board the Sos Humanity 1: “For the first time I was ashamed of having done my job well”

The ship’s doctor of Humanity 1 he said he “ashamed“To have done their job well, which unwittingly contributed to the selection of migrants to be dropped off or not in the early stages of disembarkation. “The condition of healthy people has become basically a problemthat is, the healthier they were, the less they got off, ”he told reporters al port of Catania.

