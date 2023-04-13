Photogallery – In Catania, the fishing boat rescued by the coast guard: at least 600 migrants on board



It arrived in port of Catania il fishing vessel with about 600 migrants on board rescued 100 miles off the Sicilian coast. Escorted by the Coast Guard vessel Peluso, the refugees on board shouted “grazie Italia” and “bella Italia” as they approached the shore. While the castaways land in the Etna city, other migrants die at sea in yet another shipwreck: the Tunisian coast guard has in fact recovered the bodies of ten migrants off the coast of the North African country. Coastal authority units operating in Sfax, in the south, and in Kalaat el Andalous, north of Tunis, meanwhile blocked two irregular immigration operations, recovering 76 people including four Tunisians, the others from sub-Saharan African countries . Second Frontexthe detections of migrants in the central Mediterranean in the first three months of the year quadrupled.

Police, Red Cross and Civil Protection for reception To welcome the migrants aboard the fishing boat, towed by a tugboat in the port, the men of the police, the harbor master’s office, the Red Cross and various representatives of the Ministry of Health. There are also, for temporary hospitality operations, the men of the Civil Protection, who have built two tensile structures in the former vaccination hub of San Giuseppe La Rena.

“The situation we are facing is now daily life, they declare to the provincial Civil Protection -. We are managing everything without particular problems, we already know that there will be other landings”.

Frontex: +300% of arrivals in the central Mediterranean The detections of migrants in the central Mediterranean in the first three months of 2023 have quadrupled, reaching almost 28 thousand, compared to the same period last year. This is what Frontex reports, according to which, in the month of March alone, the number of refugees grew nine times compared to 2022, reaching 13 thousand. In general, the European Agency detected 54,000 irregular crossings at the borders of the European Union, 26% compared to the same period a year ago, with 22,500 irregular arrivals recorded in March alone (60% more).

