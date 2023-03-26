The Louise Michel ship of the NGO of the same name, financed by the artist Banksy, is detained in the port of Lampedusa for violations of the new decree. This was reported by the activists themselves, explaining that no official explanation was given by the authorities who – says the NGO – “they prevent us from leaving the port and providing rescue at sea”. Before arriving in Lampedusa yesterday the ship had rescued some small boats in the Mediterranean on which several migrants were traveling and the rescues had also been carried out by patrol boats of the Captaincy and Finance Police.

Arrivals from the Tunisian coasts continue unabated in Lampedusa. The latest in chronological order is a 7-metre small boat, with 43 people on board (19 women and 2 minors) originally from Costa

d’Ivorio, Mali and Guinea, rescue, in the Italian Sar area, by the CP327 patrol boat of the Coast Guard. The group, which said it set sail from Sfax in Tunisia at 9pm on Friday,

he was landed at 7 this morning on the Favarolo pier. Yesterday in Lampedusa a total of 37 landings were recorded with a total of 1,387 people. There had been 43 the day before

arrivals with 1,778 immigrants. At the hotspot in the Imbriacola district, at dawn today – despite the massive and repeated transfers made yesterday by the Prefecture of Agrigento – there were 2,494 guests, compared to 400 places available.

At least 19 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have died off Tunisia due to the sinking of the boat they were on while trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy: an official of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights informed Reuters. The press agency, which reports the news on his website, does not specify when the tragedy occurred. The Tunisian coastguard rescued 5 people from the boat off the coast of Mahdia, added the NGO official, stating that the migrants had left from the beaches of Sfax.

91st victim of the shipwreck in Cutro recovered

Exactly one month after the shipwreck, the sea returned another body. This is the 91st victim of the tragedy that took place on February 26 at Steccato di Cutro. The men of the harbor master’s office and the fire brigade this morning recovered the body in an advanced state of decomposition of a man of the apparent age of 30 years. As arranged by the prefecture of Crotone, the searches will not stop. According to the data collected among the survivors, 10 people who were on board the caique are missing.

Two shipwrecks in the Maltese Sar area

The toll from the two shipwrecks that occurred yesterday in the Maltese Sar area is eight dead and 97 survivors. During the night, the bodies of four people, three men and a woman, were landed in the port of Lampedusa from the CP324 patrol boat of the Coast Guard. Together with the bodies, 49 other survivors, originally from Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Guinea, were also brought down on the Favarolo pier. A few hours earlier, another 4 bodies (3 men and a woman) and two survivors had been landed, both from the Ivory Coast, while the Tunisian fishing boat Montacer had transferred 46 people (19 women and 9 minors) rescued after the the 7-metre punt on which they were traveling capsized.

