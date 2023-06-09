Migrants, there is the EU agreement. Here’s what changes for Italy

The Home Affairs Council scheduled today in Luxembourg is instrumental in agreeing the Council’s negotiating position on two key regulations of the EU pact on migration and asylum. The participating EU countries say they are optimistic about the possibility of reaching a compromise that satisfies everyone. “ There is no justification or acceptable alibi for not reaching an agreement today “, he has declared Maria Malmer Stenergard, Migration Minister of Sweden, the country that presides over the EU Council, in his speech at the EU Internal Affairs Council in Luxembourg. At the first test, during the public session in the afternoon, 10 states said they were against the compromise reached: Poland, Hungary, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Greece. Lithuania, Slovakia, Malta and Bulgaria. In the evening session, the only votes against were those of Poland and Hungary.

“There is still work to do.” Piantedosi asks for more commitment

Matteo Piantedosi does not back down and in his speech in the morning he nailed the other countries to their shortcomings: “ In the last year, faced with a dramatic increase in flows in the central Mediterranean, European solidarity with countries of first entry has translated into a redistribution of around 1,500 people overall that, you will understand, well below the limited commitments undertaken and certainly the failure of the principle of redistribution “. Defines this a policy failure and, for these reasons, he asked for a greater commitment from the EU, guaranteeing a position of responsibility for the country in the discussion: “In the terms in which the latest negotiating proposals were presented, we believe that there are still many things to do” . And it is also with this in mind that the minister asked “ a long-term view ” also urging reflection on a revision of the EU’s multiannual financial framework to update it to the challenge of migration.

The rift with France seems to have been mended after the irresponsible declarations of the previous weeks. The minister Gerald Darmanin spoke at the summit table with an important opening: “ France pays a high price in secondary movements, but we will do our part not only in financing but also in relocations. But there must be relocations and at the moment there is not enough solidarity with the southern states. The compromise that has been found is not perfect but it can work “.

The agreement reached in the evening

After lengthy negotiations and bilateral and group discussions, the 27 foreign ministers reached an agreement to approve the two legislative packages on border procedures and asylum management. The rules make up the complex mosaic of provisions that make up the new Migration Pact. For final approval, a common position will have to be found with the co-legislator, i.e. the European Parliament, but most of the work has now been done. The final point was to find a satisfactory text on the definition of safe third countries where it will be possible to send migrants who do not receive asylum. In the end, the pact was approved with the votes against of Poland and Hungary and the abstention of Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Italy voted in favour.