Five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned and 28 others are missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, according to activists from the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES). “Five bodies of migrants have been recovered and five other migrants have been rescued, but 28 are still missing,” said Romdhane Ben Amor of Ftdes, explaining that the boat sank “because it was overloaded”, with 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast. They had left from the coastal region of Sfax in the direction of Lampedusa.

Today’s shipwreck is the latest in a long series of tragedies on the central Mediterranean route, considered the deadliest in the world. Just a month ago, Tunisian President Kais Saied delivered an inflammatory speech against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who flock to Tunisia before attempting to cross to Europe, accusing them of causing a crime wave. His comments unleashed a wave of violence against migrants and landowners, fearing fines, evicted hundreds of people, who are now camping out on the streets of the capital. About 21,000 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to be in Tunisia.

