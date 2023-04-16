Migrants, Valenti appointed emergency commissioner in 15 regions. There remain 4 who have not signed the agreement

The appointment of the commissioner for the migrant emergency signed today by the head of the Civil Protection Curcio opens a case.

Valerio Valenti, current head of the Department for civil liberties and immigration will manage the management of the first and second reception in 15 Italian regions, all but four (a fima Pd) that have not signed the agreement. They are Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Campania and Puglia. All Regions with major problems of first and second reception that have not accepted the commissioning of their own responsibilities by the government.

The ordinance of the head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, also provides that the new Commissioner will make use of a support structure to be set up, made up of a maximum of 15 personnel already in service at the Ministry of the Interior.

The task of the new commissioner is to coordinate the activities aimed at expanding the capacity of the reception system, with particular reference to the hotspots and centers envisaged by the reception and integration system, involving the territories concerned, and to coordinate the activities for the reception of migrants in temporary structures, in which food, lodging, clothing, health care and linguistic-cultural mediation are ensured. But Valenti is also called to identify the best solutions to ensure a continuous sea and air transport service by carriers

And the fishing boat in difficulty with about 600 migrants on board reported yesterday in the Maltese Sar area has finally been reached. The rescue was carried out about 140 miles south of the coasts of South-Eastern Sicily, near Porto Palo, by the Italian Coast Guard. Operations are made difficult by bad weather conditions.

The migrants will now be taken to Sicily, partly on a Romanian patrol vessel of the Frontex device, bound for Catania, partly on the Peluso ship of the coast guard which should reach Catania at 2 in the night.