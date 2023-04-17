Migrants, Valenti emergency commissioner. Outside the 4 centre-left regions that have not signed the agreement

Italia He is the current head of the Civil Liberties and Immigration Department of the Interior Ministry. Six center-left mayors against the government: no to the cancellation of special protection

AND Valerio Valentihead of the Civil Liberties and Immigration Department of the Interior Ministry, the Deputy Commissioner for the state of emergency for migrants approved by the government on 11 April 2023 (which will last for at least six months). This is foreseen by an ordinance signed by the head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio. The measures, we read, concern the regions of Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Calabria, Sardinia, Sicily and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. Excluding the four centre-left-led regions (Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia and Tuscany) which have not complied with the ordinance.

The structure of the commissioner

The order of the head of the Civil Protection also provides that the commissioner makes use of a support structure made up of a maximum of 15 personnel already in service at the Ministry of the Interior. In addition, the delegate commissioner is authorized to recognize the personnel who support him, until the end of the state of emergency, a monthly allowance equal to 25 percent of the monthly salary. Until the end of the state of emergency, the delegate commissioner is then authorized to make use of three experts for technical-legal and administrative-accounting support, including an administrative magistrate, an accounting magistrate and a state prosecutor or lawyer.

Transfer from hotspots to reception facilities

The task of the new commissioner is to coordinate the activities aimed at expanding the capacity of the reception system, with particular reference to the hotspots and centers envisaged by the reception and integration system, involving the territories concerned, and to coordinate the activities for the reception of migrants in temporary structures, in which food, lodging, clothing, health care and linguistic-cultural mediation are ensured. But Valenti is also called to identify the best solutions to ensure a continuous sea and air transport service, by specifically identified carriers, from the hotspots to the territories where the centers and structures will be identified. In order to achieve these objectives, the commissioner can also act in derogation from a series of rules.

Center-left mayors against the Cutro decree

In a joint document, the mayors of six major cities administered by the centre-left – Rome (Roberto Gualtieri), Milan (Beppe Sala), Naples (Gaetano Manfredi), Turin (Stefano Lo Russo), Bologna (Matteo Lepore) and Florence Dario Nardella – express concern for the “proposals under discussion relating to changes to the only truly public, structured, non-emergency reception system for migrants that we have in Italy” contained in the so-called Cutro decree. The first citizens, among other things, do not share «the cancellation of the special protectiona measure present in almost all Western European countries, while about 50% of migrants present vulnerabilities and are in significant part made up of families”.

Schlein: an excellent initiative from the mayors



That of the mayors Gualtieri, Sala, Manfredi, Lo Russo, Lepore and Nardella against would have been defined by the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, “an excellent initiative, very punctual, on the analysis of the harmful consequences of the choices that we contest the government”.

