Migrants, what is special protection and why is it a failure

The majority seems to want to proceed quickly towards a reduction of the special protection. The latest news from Palazzo Madama, where the examination of the decree signed by the government after the massacre of Cutro, speak of a big amendment signed by Maurice Gasparri in which the total elimination of the special protection is not foreseen, but a strong limitation of the cases in which it is possible to obtain it.

The reason why the protection in question has once again become central to the political debate on immigration concerns the very nature of the institution introduced in 2018 but modified by the former minister Luciana Lamorgese in 2020. According to the current majority, the special protection has had the function in the last two years of a real amnesty, granted to those who do not have the right to remain in Italy. For this, among other things, we also talk about failure.

What is special protection

As the word itself states, special protection goes beyond ordinary cases. That is, it goes beyond those cases in which the granting of the right of asylum or of the subsidiary protection. The introduction of the special protection took place with the law 132/2018, that is, the one relating to the so-called first “security decree” approved by the yellow-green government. At the time, however, the institute had been conceived for very different purposes. The then Minister of the Interior, Matthew Salviniintended to eliminate humanitarian protection and establish a limited casuistry in which to trigger the right to protection for those who had not been deemed suitable to remain in Italy.

With the first safety decree, special protection could only be applied in the event of the need for medical treatment, particular calamities or acts of particular civil value. In August 2019 the yellow-green government fell and with the Count II an executive made up of M5S and Pd has been created. Among the objectives of the new majority there was also the remodulation of Salvini’s security decrees. In this context, the new Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, has overturned the institution of special protection.

In particular, the rules for obtaining protection have become less stringent. Not only that, but the cases for which an individual migrant can remain in Italy in the absence of the go-ahead from the territorial commission to obtain the right to asylum have been expanded. And it is against these changes that now the center-right majority in support of the Meloni government wants to intervene.

And beneficiaries

Those migrants who have seen each other can request special protection rejection the application for asylum and subsidiary protection. It is therefore a question of subjects who have arrived in our country and who find themselves without any right to remain. With the changes desired by Luciana Lamorgese, introduced with law 130/2020, the beneficiaries are all those who demonstrate that they have particular needs for protection.

As mentioned, the changes of the former Interior Minister have increased the audience of potential beneficiaries. The latter category includes those who, in the event of expulsion or return to a State, risk being persecuted for reasons of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, language, citizenship, religion, political, personal or social conditions. Likewise, those who always in the event of expulsion claim to have well-founded reasons for being subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment.

Not only that, but with the new legislation commissioned by Luciana Lamorgese, the principle ofintegration. You can obtain the special permit, that is, if you demonstrate that you have fully integrated into our country. In 2022 they got special protection beyond ten thousand migrants. A higher number than those who have been granted the right to asylum and subsidiary protection, respectively 6,100 and 6,700 migrants. In the current year, data currently speak of 3,800 migrants who have obtained special protection.

Because we talk about bankruptcy

The numbers given denote a major prime paradox of special protection. If the special cases outnumber the ordinary ones, it means that the institution has been transformed from a residual procedure, to be used only as a extreme reason in case of non-recognition of the right to asylum, to an ordinary one. Indeed, even the most used.

Hence the will of the current executive to cut ties with the recent past. With the changes that will be adopted in the coming days, the special protection will once again be used only for special cases expressly provided for by future legislation. But there is another reason why the 2020 version of the institute can be declared bankrupt. The intent of the former minister Lamorgese was to favor integration. For this reason, with law 130/2020, the possibility was foreseen for beneficiaries of special protection to carry out work activities. And, consequently, to be able to transform protection into a work permit.

However, the data speak of a goal not achieved and very far from reality. Out of 44,436 special protection permits issued since 2021, as he pointed out breakinglatest.news, only 2,424 were transformed into work permits. A number equal to 5.45% of the total.