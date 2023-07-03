Miguel Hernández University Requests Suspension of Pre-Registration for Medicine Degree at University of Alicante

Title: Miguel Hernández University Requests Suspension of Medicine Degree Pre-Registration at University of Alicante

Introduction:

The rector of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche, Juan José Ruiz, has announced plans to send a request to the Generalitat Valenciana to halt the pre-registration process for the Medicine Degree at the University of Alicante (UA) for the upcoming academic year. This decision comes after a recent denial by the Valencian high court to suspend the implementation of the Degree in Medicine at UA. The UMH has filed an appeal against the decree related to the implementation of the degree and is now seeking a suspension of pre-registration at the UA.

Content:

Juan José Ruiz, rector of the UMH, addressed the media in a press conference on Monday to discuss the university’s request to suspend pre-registration for the Medicine Degree at UA. The UMH had previously filed an appeal against Decree 115/2022 regarding the implementation of the degree at UA and had requested a suspension of its execution.

Ruiz stated that the request would be sent to Ximo Puig, the acting president of the Generalitat, and the Ministry of Universities. The objective is to urge the Generalitat to reconsider the decision in order to prevent future harm to all parties involved. The UMH believes that the pre-registration and subsequent enrollment of students in the new degree at UA could have negative consequences. The rector emphasized that while students can choose to enroll in other universities, there may be a sense of discrimination if they are unable to do so due to full pre-registration at UA.

The UMH’s appeal against the Medicine Degree implementation includes three administrative arguments and three academic considerations. Ruiz accused the Ministry of enormous administrative irregularities, alleging that the authorization of the degree was supported by a biased report. He further claimed that national regulations were not followed, as the Generalitat and Aneca did not approve a prior feasibility report.

The rector also highlighted concerns about the impact on the student body, citing existing saturation of students in internship rotations, inadequate teaching staff, and the unnecessary duplication of the most expensive degree to implement. Ruiz argued that resources should be directed towards meeting the need for doctors in hospitals rather than expanding the number of medical students.

In response to the UMH’s announcement, Amparo Navarro, rector of UA, stressed that the TSJCV order confirms that the authorization for the Medicine Degree is “fully executive.” Therefore, pre-registration will continue, and the degree is set to begin on September 7. Navarro reassured students and their families, emphasizing the quality of education at UA and the preparations made for the Medicine Degree.

Conclusion:

The Miguel Hernández University has formally requested the suspension of pre-registration for the Medicine Degree at the University of Alicante, citing concerns about the potential negative impact on students and the unnecessary duplication of resources. However, the University of Alicante has affirmed the continuity of the degree implementation, emphasizing its accreditation and readiness to commence the program on the scheduled date.

