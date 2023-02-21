â€œI grew up with the Heart book by De Amicis, with slightly dusty values, smelling of arsenic and old lace. If you add to this that I love justice, I’m honest to the point of self-harm and also stubborn, an explosive mixture is created». That mixture, in Tiberio Timperi it also includes a certain cynicism tempered by a good dose of irony and a sensitivity that, however, also conveys something else. A bit of disappointment, for example.

â€œI am very disappointed in mankind, yes. They called me from an early age Tiberius the Elderbut I’ve never been able to give a damn about the wrong things I see, I can’t put it all behind me and ignore it».

Are “Tiberius the Elder” born or made?

Â«A lot depends on the education I received from my parents: they were very honest, dialectical, they passed on certain values ​​to me. I was an only child and today I say that I wouldn’t mind being called by a notary and knowing that I’m not actually alone. I wish I had brothers, someone to ask: do you remember if I had measles?

Did not having siblings characterize you so much?

â€˜I’m used to getting by on my own, but then we are born alone and we die alone. There is a sort of black optimism in the knowledge that life is not fair and time is not a gentleman.’

The optimism is somewhat elusive.

“Then let’s call it a veil of affectionate melancholy.”

Do you feel that you have not been fully understood professionally?

â€œI think I have potential that hasnâ€™t been fully explored. But it just happens. Let’s say that lately there is less and less desire to take risks but rather we go for safe used ones. I know everything I’ve done.’

His television career has continued for over thirty years.

Â«Merit took me up to a certain point but then I stopped there. My inability to go out to dinner or do PR took a toll. If they tell me to do something I suffer. Alas, I love the mountains.’

How do you remember your beginnings?

Â«After the radio, my first passion, I landed in Telemontecarlo while in Rai I arrived with an audition, something unthinkable in the era of public relations on the Roman terraces. Among the things I'm proud of is having launched the cover in evening Sanremo top: I defy anyone to prove that this was not the case. Then others used the idea».

Has beauty had a weight for you?

â€˜Sure. Once people were favored who, in addition to having something to say, also offered a certain grace and the famous good looks. But I never felt beautiful: up to a certain age I was rather chubby and pimply, I liked making noise in company but I didn’t conquer girls easily».

Yet among his loves there is also the dream of many, Natasha Hovey.

Â«I had read one of his interviews in which he said he was looking for Prince Charming and made a list of his characteristics: I found myself there. I had to go to Costanzo Show in an episode in which she was also there, but Fede (it was the time of Tg4) didn’t give me the green light. So I managed to have her number … what can I say, it was a good time, I have a beautiful memory of a girl with a unique sweetness. Every time I review Water and soap I think of us in Campo de’ Fiori».

Can you see he’s a romantic?

â€œA romantic who got stuck in a series of superstructures along the way. I had to row and finally I also got into a storm: some trees collapsed but I survived. And when things go wrong, you know your worth too. But I still have scratches in my heart, not just on my skin».

Is the reference to his painful divorce?

Â«From a certain moment on my life took a different direction: it was very, very heavy, but that’s okay. I have other fortunes, such as not working: in fact I only indulge my passion. My friends recently told me: Tiberius, you have made your dreams come true compared to us. It’s great to have a reminder. I spent 15, 18 years that would have killed anyone, but now I’m out of it: scorched, swollen, but I’m still here».

Who professionally believed in you?

Â«Michele Guardì, Ballandi and Jocelyn, a TV genius who should still have a place, given that in our profession you don’t age, but you gain experience. I was lucky enough to meet greats like Corrado, Rispoli, Raffaella CarrÃ, who are always generous with advice with me».

“He told me that on TV it didn’t matter how much I spoke: a joke was enough, but said well and at the right time to make a difference”.

He also worked with Mike Bongiorno.

Â«A delightful person, precise at work but also a gentleman: when we finished work he sent me a letter to tell me that he had gotten on well with me and wished me good luck. It was a great joy to receive it, on his letterhead … who would do something like this anymore today?'

His first love, however, was the radio.

â€œGreen eyes are not needed on the radio, but gab is. I remain convinced that even on TV those who have made radio have something extra. I miss him very much but if they don’t let me do it, it’s not my fault: there is no tripe for cats».

â€œEither I’m not nice or I don’t belong to a certain circle. But I don’t think I’ve unlearned. Indeed, over the years there is always something more to say, as Linus proves it well, who is the Rolls-Royce of radios».

They don’t think you’re nice, then?

Â«I’m nice but I have my time to open up and by now everyone is in a hurry… I also always bring my sincerity and my competence as a dowry but sometimes other qualities are needed. I have the defect of not being hypocritical, I don’t lubricate human contacts on the basis of my profession».

â€œThose of all time, which by definition are few. A former high school classmate, two childhood friends, my former director of Telemontecarlo. I’d say that’s enough».

â€œParents once had no expectations of their children except that they would get to hold the famous piece of paper for graduation. I didn’t give them this joy because at the age of 14 I started working in private radios. At school I had my epiphany during plays: I was very good and they said to me “you should be an actor”».

Instead he became a journalist.

«Yes, but by chance. Having always produced content for radio helped me become one: I graduated in the field. However, I also enjoyed myself as an actor, dubber, host. Where I could, I expressed myself».

â€œCould the best still come? Never give up, always believe. Of course you have to find someone who points to you. I keep waiting, hoping I’m not being pathetic. I’d like to see one of my ideas come true, instead of seeing the proliferation of foreign formats. It would be nice if in Viale Mazzini, even in a basement, there was a room where all of us conductors could meet. Among so many bullshit maybe even something good would come out».

Â«There are things in belief even if I see a society totally dazed by social media. Once we went out, today the kids stay at home, they don't even fight anymore for a moped because they're locked up in their rooms anyway. The imagination has been killed: everything is available, just a click away. But no sediment.'

But she is on social media.

Â«Yes, but I don’t like smartphones, I want human contact. I remained the one who messed up in the group. Except that at 58 you’re more disenchanted: you’ve taken in the disappointments, the improprieties and understood that life isn’t fair. My father always said it, too bad he understood it only later. Fathers always understand each other afterwards».

Was it really like that for her? Do you feel that you only understood after you fathered her?

â€œOver time I realized he was right about everything. He was from that generation that didn’t erect monuments to you for the good things you did. In short, he never gave me great satisfaction in words but after his death I found a collection of his clippings with all the newspapers that spoke of me. I didn’t expect it.’

What would you say today to that little boy with great values ​​who entertained his classmates?

«I would say: you will have to go through storms and storms, but don’t worry, however you get out of them, things will go well again. I think about it every night about what happened, when I live today’s serene days».

Would you like to fall in love again?

â€˜They should do it again Marriage agency for those who separate at 50. I seriously think so, because if it happens, then what do you do? If you go to the disco, they could all be your children: what do I tell a 25-year-old? I would be ridiculous. Furthermore, in my case, there is the risk of being approached for what I represent: many are interested in the box, you become suspicious. I always hope that life surprises me when I least expect it but, in general, everyone looks for each other, few find each other and many are satisfied: I have no intention of being satisfied».