Milan, 100 thousand people in procession for April 25th. Sala’s lunge: “Meloni clearly states that he is an anti-fascist” – The videos

More than 100,000 demonstrators marched through the streets of Milan today, April 25, to celebrate the day of Liberation from Nazi-fascism: this is the assessment released from the stage by the president of the Anpi of the Lombard capital, Roberto Cenati. Starting from Corso Venezia to the tune of “Bella Ciao”, the song symbol of the resistance, the long procession reached Piazza Duomo where the various institutional interventions followed one another from the stage as per tradition. Among these, that of the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, who recalled the culminating moment of the recent trip of the President of the Republic to Poland. «The other day I saw a great man walking on the infamous paths of Auschwitz, I saw his hard and moved gaze and his words, it was Sergio Mattarella. This great father re-established history for us», said Sala, to the applause of the participants. “We must remember because we see well what happens if we don’t keep watch – he added -, we saw it on Capitol Hill and Brasilia and in Bucha”. Then the lunge addressed to the premier Giorgia Meloni: «Certain things if you hear them you have to say them out loud, putting your face on them. Meloni on some occasions publicly showed a determined face, she shouted certain words and certain slogans. What you should do is put your face up and say clearly and definitively: “We are anti-fascists” ».

Elly Schlein’s first time

Elly Schlein also took part in her first celebrations on April 25 as secretary of the Democratic Party: upon her arrival, Schlein joined the mayor of Milan at the head of the procession to greet him and then paraded behind the banner of the Democratic Party. But she did not want to talk about political opponent n ° 1: “Today we are here to honor the Resistance,” said Schlein, recalling that of Meloni and his relationship with the history of the twenty years “I have already said what I think”.

Anpi: “We need unity and democratic mobilization”

Against this “time of revisionism” in which there are those who want to “rewrite history and downsize the value of resistance” we need “the broadest unity and mobilization of all democrats” according to the president of the PNA, Gianfranco Pagliarulo according to whom «even Fini and Berlusconi distance themselves from those who refuse to utter the word anti-fascism, yet today I read a long article by the prime minister on Corriere della Sera and that word is not there, it is never written». And «I add a concern – she said from the stage on April 25 in Piazza Duomo in Milan-. A revision of the powers of the Regions is being undertaken in forced stages, the so-called differential autonomy that could divide the country into two parts: Serie A and Serie B, for example on health care and schools, and preparations are made for a presidential reform which could change the fundamentals of the 1948 Constitution, with the danger of undermining the division of powers and relegating Parliament to the role of Cinderella. This is the time of our April 25th». “It is the time – he explained – in which to rediscover and promote the broadest unity and mobilization of all democrats, associations, trade unions, movements and the people in the thousand forms of social aggregation, laymen and Catholics, boys of Greta Thunberg , a large unitary network so that the anti-fascist Constitution is finally respected and fully applied », he concludes.

