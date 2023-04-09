Home Health Milan, 25-year-old stabbed in the night and left in agony on the street: he died in hospital
Milan, 25-year-old stabbed in the night and left in agony on the street: he died in hospital

It was some passers-by who raised the alarm by calling 112 in the night: lying on the ground, in the street, there was a dying man with a deep stab wound to the back. It happened in via Saponaro in Milan, in the south-western outskirts of the city: the carabinieri and the 118 doctors immediately intervened on the spot and transported the victim, a 25-year-old of North African origin, to code red, in the Emergency Department of the Humanitas Hospital in Rozzano. Hospitalization in intensive care was useless for him: he died in the night.

The Carabinieri of the Milan-Porta Magenta Company and the Investigative Unit are investigating, also with video surveillance images and the search for witnesses, for verify connections with criminal phenomena in the area. In the meantime, the technical checks aimed at fully identifying the victim, without identity documents, are underway.

