Home » Milan, 35-year-old raped in the lift at Central Station: the alleged attacker arrested
Milan, 35-year-old raped in the lift at Central Station: the alleged attacker arrested

A 35 year old passenger she was leaving for Paris assaulted and raped at dawn on Thursday morning, around 6, in one of the elevators of Milan Central Station. to notice her, distraught and confused on the ground floor of the railway hub, it was a security guard, who initially thought of an assault for the purpose of robbery.

The story of the attack

Polfer intervened, the young woman, of Moroccan origins, was then transported by an ambulance to the Mangiagalli clinic. Late in the evening, the 35-year-old returned to the Polfer offices to file a complaint, stating that she had been stuck in elevator, beaten and sexually assaulted from a man who demanded a report from her.

The alleged attacker has been arrested

Based on his story and other findings, around 11.30 pm the Polfer agents have stopped a 26 year old of Moroccan origin, homeless and, from what we learn, without a police record. The man is was taken to the San Vittore prison. The detention was ordered by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo.

