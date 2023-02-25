«Class struggle, against war, cost of living and government». Behind this banner, 500 paraded along the streets of Milan. The demonstration, called by Si-Cobas, started just before 4 pm on Saturday 25 February from piazzale Loreto, head straight along via Padova, until you reach the Adil Belakhdim park. Inside the procession two little ones anarchist pieces. About twenty militants from the Galipettes club he marched behind the banner «41 bis state torture». At the end, behind a representation of Victoria community centresome activists of the anarchist union of the Italian trade union march. Solidarity with Alfredo Cospito in the aftermath of the ruling of the Cassation against the annulment of the 41 bisil “hard prison” to which the exponent of the informal anarchist federation has been subjected for about nine months.

The 55-year-old anarchist prisoner has been on hunger strike for four months as a form of protest against the 41 bis and life imprisonment and has been hospitalized for a couple of weeks in the «Repartino» of the San Paolo hospital.

Meanwhile, Concerns about Cospito’s health are growing. «The vital parameters hold but we are in the presence of severe malnutrition. At the moment he only takes water, sugar and salt and since yesterday he has suspended supplements». This is what the medical consultant communicated to the defender of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist under the 41 bis regime, after visiting him today in the San Paolo hospital in Milan. “The situation is still holding up but it could get worse day by day in light of the suspension of the supplements,” added the doctor. See also The impact of Covid: more than six years of life canceled in Lombardy

The hopes that Alfredo Cospito remains alive are “reduced to a flicker”. The lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini says so. The lawyer explained that by now there are only “residual” hypotheses to be cultivated from the point of view of law in order to have the 41 bis revoked. «If he were to continue with the line of conduct assumed since 20 October, Alfredo would die. As much as this upsets me from a human, political, civil conscience point of view, I don’t think there are very great solutions unless the light of reason is found and a solution is reached».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

