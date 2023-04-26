Milan, 69-year-old man stabbed to death at home

Milan, murder in the Corvetto district



Murder in the night in Milan. A 69-year-old man was stabbed to death inside his home in the Corvetto district. The 118 men and the police intervened on the spot. The victim, whose identity is not yet known, was allegedly attacked in an apartment in a public housing building in via dei Panigarola 8, in the southeastern suburbs of the city.

The doctors who intervened tried to revive him but the man died on the spot, without being transported to hospital. According to initial information, he was shot numerous times, mainly in the chest. The blows left him no way out despite the arrival of the doctors, called by a woman, his roommate. It was the latter who then alerted the police.

The investigators of the mobile team are at work trying to reconstruct the phases of the murder. From the first investigations it seems that before the attack there was a furious argument with some foreigners, described as North Africans, also in the apartment. The police are interviewing a number of people at the police station. The street where the building is located is known for drug dealing.

