The Cradle for Life of the Milan Polyclinic was activated today at around 11.40 to welcome a few days old baby. It is a newborn of approximately 2.6 kg of Caucasian ethnicity, in good health. It is the third child who is entrusted to the Cradle for life – a modern version of the wheel of exhibits – since it was activated in 2007. The baby is now being looked after by Neonatology specialists at the Mangiagalli clinic of the Policlinico, where he is following routine checks.

A letter was found next to the child, written as if it were the baby speaking, but signed “mom”. “Hello, my name is Aeneas”. “I was born in the hospital because my mom wanted to make sure everything was ok and be together as much as possible.”

The mother uses words of great affection, they explain from the hospital. According to what she learns, she talks about pampering, she says she loves him very much, but she can’t take care of him. She says that the baby “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”.

“It’s something that few know – he comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. There are also cradles for life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them. It is a dramatic decision, but the Cradle allows the child to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.