Milan and Inter on the field with the thrill, Napoli finds Osimhen again

They are Milan, Inter e Napoli the championship looms, but the head is on the challenges of Champions League next week. Today the Rossoneri launch a large turnover in the delicate match against a Bologna in great form, while the nerazzurri host the dangerous Monza. For Pioli and Inzaghi, two tricky matches, which risk also affecting the fight for fourth place. The Azzurri have less thoughts, who find Osimhen in the “Maradona” match against the Verona.

BOLOGNA-MILAN 3 PM



The calculation is sooner than done: with 27 points still available, the championship allows greater recovery margins than a Champions League that only knows the hic et nunc of Tuesday evening. On the scales, the inside or outside of Naples and the quarter-finals have a different weight. Hence the choice of

Pegs to turn Milan inside out, in the Bolognese afternoon of the thirtieth season. Almost those who in other conditions would have started as starters are out, but who not even three days after the 1-0 in the cup have to recover energy for the imminent return match against Spalletti. At Dall’Ara, the Rossoneri know they are facing an opponent who has been on a winning streak for four games, with the fresh 0-2 in Bergamo and the placings for Europe not so distant. It will be a real match and the Milan coach is fishing for the desire for redemption of those who have played less so far and the Champions tune would have listened to it from the bench anyway. There’s a

turnover massive in Pioli’s thoughts, who did not speak before leaving for Emilia, now that pre-tactics also play an important role: the stakes on Tuesday are too high, with the Champions League offering a possible semi-final against Inter, as long as Inzaghi and his team don’t squander the 0-2 draw in Lisbon with Benfica. As for the championship, in addition to the Nerazzurri, the race against Roma (one point ahead) and Atalanta (four points behind) is also based on the knowledge that the next round will see the match between Gasperini and Mourinho in Bergamo and that at least one of the two rivals is set to slow down. In short, it will be a tetris of reasoning that will lead Pioli to choose a few certainties tomorrow (

Maignan above all) and to give minutes to the returning Kalulu and Thiaw in defence, with Florenzi set to start from the first minute. In the middle, with Pobega towards the starting role, a possible stoppage for Tonali, behind what would be the real bet of the day: a trocar made up of De Ketelaere with Saelemakers and Rebic, awaited by a crisis-busting test after the boos against Empoli. Who hadn’t even spared Origi, who was now forced to give Giroud a break in attack. After the 1-0 draw against Napoli, thinking about the Champions League return, the Rossoneri coach already knew he had to look beyond Bologna and put Milan in the best possible condition: “The goal is so important that we won’t make a mistake in the approach”. When Pioli relied on the second lines, the results didn’t pay him off. But this time he has to take a leap of faith.

NAPLES-VERONA 6 PM



Beat Verona to put yourself in the best possible mental condition to then face Milan in the second round of the Champions League quarter-finals. With an extra Victor Osimhen. On the eve of the championship match against Hellas, the news that all Napoli supporters were waiting for comes directly from the mouth of

Spalletti. “He’s called up, his conditions are good – he announced – It’s clear that the goal is always to be at his best in Tuesday’s match. But if we need him for twenty minutes we can think of using him”. The large gap in the standings over their rivals allows the Campania players to be able to resort to an abundant turnover without taking risks. Kim and Anguissa, disqualified in the cup, are the only sure holders of the place, while the other pillars of the team, from Kvaratskhelia to Di Lorenzo up to Lobotka, could catch their breath. However, Spalletti tries to ‘distract’ his boys from thinking about Milan. “Tomorrow’s match is doubly important, if we win we’re missing three victories for the Scudetto – he continued – I can’t find reasons to think about Tuesday’s match. Inside our heads and eyes we must have photos of the beauty in front of us. we must carry any kind of reasoning with us. With Verona it is also essential to get better at the match against Milan. There are many pitfalls but our motivations are much stronger and higher”. Returning to analyze the match lost at San Siro, the Napoli coach promotes his team. “Many have spoken of nervousness, I would speak of maturity for what happened in the match – he explained -. There has been an important growth, we have had many correct attitudes. We were lucid and dangerous in ten men against an opponent who has a history and a habit at these levels”. Napoli will play again in the ‘Maradona’ basin and Spalletti takes advantage of it with another appeal to the blue people, albeit in more calm tones compared to the hot post-match match in Milan, “to say that right now the only thing to do is remain all united and compact, guided by love for Napoli. I think it is incomprehensible to deprive this group of the support we need. I am not angry with anyone, but I have one clear thing – he concluded – Now is the time to get lost in the love for Napoli.” First against Verona, to get closer to a tricolor now in plain sight, then against Milan. To feed the European dream.

INTER-MONZA ORE 20.45



The beautiful Inter of Europe must dive back with maximum concentration on the championship. Not only because Raffaele’s formidable Monza arrives at the San Siro after the success in Lisbon against Benfica

Palladino, but above all because Simone Inzaghi’s men badly need to get back to scoring heavy points in the race to qualify for the next Champions League. In fact, in the last six games in Serie A, the nerazzurri have collected only four points: the last victory remains the one against Lecce on 5 March and since then in the space of four games there have been only one point, the one the mock draw by Candreva last week against Salernitana. Too little for a team that needs to enter the next Champions League also for economic reasons. It won’t be easy to get back to winning ways, however, also because Monza already made Inter suffer in the first leg with Caldirola’s last-gasp equaliser. Furthermore, the Nerazzurri will have the dross of the success against Benfica in their legs, with the risk of even having their heads in Wednesday’s match which could open the doors to a semi-final of the Champions League that Inter have been missing for thirteen years (the last once in 2009/10, the year of the Treble). Also for this,

Inzaghi he is evaluating a bit of turnover, starting with a rest match for Darmian (the most used Inter player in this 2023), with D’Ambrosio ready to replace him from 1′ in defense. In attack, however, Lukaku will be seen again, the favorite to start the match in a now fixed pair with Correa, while Lautaro and Dzeko should sit on the bench. Calhanoglu will also be on the bench, returning after the muscle problem suffered with the national team but not yet at 100% due to already having a starting shirt: it is more probable that Inzaghi can use him during the match to let him put minutes in his legs towards the match of Champions League. Still nothing to do, however, for Milan Skriniar, who is still struggling with a back problem. The last appearance since the first minute for the Slovakian defender was on 22 February against Porto, then only a remnant of the match again with the Portuguese in the second leg. Meanwhile, there will be no shortage of fans in the stands against Monza: in fact, yet another full house is expected at the Meazza with over 73,000 present.