Milan-Atalanta 2-0

MILAN

Maignan 6

: he must not get his gloves dirty because Atalanta never shoot on goal. But his return gives great security not only to the defensive department but to the whole team.

Rabbit 6.5: more and more at ease in the role of arm in arm. It does both phases well.

Thiaw 7: pure elegance in every intervention. Always punctual on aerial play, he doesn’t allow space for Højlund who is unable to turn around and aim for Maignan’s goal. He is surprising because he plays with the personality of a veteran despite only being in his fifth starting appearance in the league.

Tomori 7: perhaps goaded by some criticism that had been leveled at him for a difficult first part of the season, the English defender returned to play with that great competitive ferocity which is his true trademark. Perfect in marking on Lookman.

Messiah 6: the ball sent into the curve two meters from the goal line will end up straight in the Militello column in Striscia la Notizia. He works a lot for the team and in the end finds personal joy by finalizing a visionary assist from Leão (from the 44th minute Saelemaekers sv)

Tone 7: leonine performance of the Rossoneri number 8. He is literally in every area of ​​the pitch pressing all opponents. Essential.

Krunic 7: the praise of sacrifice. Defensive screen close to perfection, he knows when he has to handle the ball to make the team catch his breath and when to pick up the pace.

Theo Hernandez 7.5: when he sees Atalanta he decides to wear the most beautiful suit. Devastating when he can attack the Nerazzurri lines, he propitiates Musso’s own goal with a left-footed volley of rare beauty.

Brahim Diaz 6: his game must be divided into two parts. In the first part it should be highlighted the fact that he is always in the thick of the game. In the second, however, the many errors in the choices. from 29th st De Ketelaere sv)

Leo 6.5: many quality and power shots but then it’s never concrete in front of goal. Unreal the ball in depth for Messias who thanks and ends the match. (From 44′ st Rebic sv)

Giroud 6: he does his usual great job for the team but he’s never really dangerous around Musso. (from 29th St Ibrahimovic sv)

All. Pioli 7: blocks the defense that hasn’t conceded a goal in four consecutive matches and this one also finds a team that made the match.



ATALANTA

Musso 6: he doesn’t have much responsibility for goals, he makes two good saves during the match.

Tóloi 6: holds Messias well and proposes himself in attack.

Djimsity 6: engages in a rough duel with Giroud and is not defeated.

Scalvini 5,5: struggling with Leão’s speed and change of pace. (from 38’st Palomino sv)

Zappacosta 5,5: he never finds the space to attack and go deep as Gasperini asks him. (from 38′ st Roger sv)

The Roon 5: dominated by Tonali who goes at a different speed. Try undertone of Dutch.

Buyers 5.5: much more is expected from a player of his quality. (from 38th St Vorlický St)

Mahle 5.5: it crashes against the wall erected by Kalulu.

Lookman 5: the cover man of Atalanta disappoints in the Scala of football. Never a flicker worthy of note. (from 23rd St Muriel 6: with his entry, Atalanta becomes more dangerous at least until the trocar)

Ederson 5: he struggles to get into the game and find the right position to enforce the two geometries and his insertions. (from 18’st Have 5.5: plays more for himself than for the team)

Hojlund 5: the Dane wants to run a lot but does not suffer from Thiaw’s perfect marking.

Herds Gasperini 5.5: his Atalanta fails to make the definitive leap in quality. This evening produces very little.