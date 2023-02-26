Milan and Atalanta have released the official line-ups for tonight’s match at the San Siro. There is the return of Maignan, while Ibrahimovic is on the bench at the start. Still out Boga in Atalanta, preferred Ederson.

Milan (3-4-2-1)

Maignan: Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messias, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leo; Giroud.

Trainer: Pegs.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2)

Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Zappacosta, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ederson; Lookman, Hojlund.

Trainer: Gasperini.