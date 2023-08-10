Milan, Bayern Munich have their eyes on Maignan | First page

A goalkeeper, before the end of the market. Bayern Munich is looking for a new face who can resolve a difficult situation, which precipitated with the sale of Yann Sommer to Inter. At the moment Thomas Tuchel can only count on the 35-year-old Sven Ulreich (just 9 appearances in the last two seasons), who barring surprises will be on the pitch from the first minute on Saturday, in the German Super Cup against Leipzig. A big problem, which the Bavarian leadership hopes to solve in the next few days: on the market you are looking for an owner, given that Manuel Neuer, who broke his leg last December while skiing, is under the knife again and could only be available again in 2024.

100 MILLION – At the moment the lead to Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga is hot, but according to the Bild today among the profiles appreciated by the management of Bayern Munich there are Diogo Costa del Porto and especially Mike Maignan from AC Milan. The French goalkeeper is untouchable, it is difficult to think that he will be able to leave in the next twenty days, unless the ranking offered is able to break the bank: last May Maldini and Massara had answered “100 million euros” to the request for the price of the Frenchman’s card, which came from the managers of Manchester United. With Furlani and Moncada the figures are the same.

