After Maradona’s extraordinary 4-0 against Napoli, Milan didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw with Empoli and held back in the race for the first four places. Pioli gives ample space to the turnover, betting on Rebic and Origi from 1′: the Croatian has a chance in the first half, the Belgian badly. In the second half, Var took away a penalty from the Rossoneri, then Florenzi hit the outside post and Perisan saved from Diaz, while in the 89th minute, Var canceled Giroud’s goal for a touch of the hand. Milan remains third with 52 points