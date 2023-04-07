Home Health Milan Empoli 0-0, highlights: Var canceled a late goal from Giroud, the Rossoneri third
Health

Milan Empoli 0-0, highlights: Var canceled a late goal from Giroud, the Rossoneri third

by admin

After Maradona’s extraordinary 4-0 against Napoli, Milan didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw with Empoli and held back in the race for the first four places. Pioli gives ample space to the turnover, betting on Rebic and Origi from 1′: the Croatian has a chance in the first half, the Belgian badly. In the second half, Var took away a penalty from the Rossoneri, then Florenzi hit the outside post and Perisan saved from Diaz, while in the 89th minute, Var canceled Giroud’s goal for a touch of the hand. Milan remains third with 52 points

See also  Fossil Gen 5, the classic and functional smartwatch

You may also like

Lecce-Napoli 1-2, Scudetto closer and now concentrated for...

Prostate cancer early detection: Men should know that

Draft law on the transplant register in the...

Car on the crowd in Tel Aviv: an...

Anaplastic cancer, a new cure arrives

Elon Musk and the collapse of births: “Italy...

what do they have to eat to lay...

accident on a farm, car against feed silos....

Car on crowd in Tel Aviv, Italian tourist...

Lupus: By chance, a doctor discovered it in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy