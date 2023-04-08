Milan-Empoli 0-0

MILAN

Maignan 6: non-paying spectator, Empoli never shoots on goal

Calabria 6: honest performance, without infamy and without praise. (from 17th St Florence 6: pushes constantly. He’s unlucky when he hits the post with a good finish)

Thiaw 6: check Small without big worries.

Tomori 6: a pair of well done deep diagonals. Careful test for the English defender.

Hernández 6: puts pressure on Empoli but not the play that can break the game.

Bennacer 5: the draft of the total midfielder admired at Maradona only 5 days ago takes the field. Not very lucid in his choices, he makes several mistakes not from him in the construction phase. (from 17th St Diaz 6: he enters the field and Milan changes pace. He has the biggest scoring opportunity of the match with his left foot but Perisan chokes the scream in his throat with an excellent save)

Tone 6: recover many balls and try to restart his own. Commendable work but not enough.

Saelemakers 6: show that you have good legs and good ideas. (From 38′ st De Ketelaere sv)

Escape 5.5: good first half, drops dramatically in the second half.

Rebić 5: where is that player who knew how to fight on every inch of the pitch? More a problem than a resource, he creates two good chances to score but fails badly. (from 25th St lion 6: he turns on the light but has a few minutes to really make an impact against a well-closed formation in defence)

Origi 4: the copious boos poured out of him by the San Siro at the moment of the situation marked the first break with the Belgian forward. Poor performance from all points of view: always late, heavy and never reactive in front of goal. He has on his conscience a macroscopic goal opportunity that failed in the second half when he smoothes the ball two meters from the Empoli goal line. (from 25′ st Giroud 6: an illuminating back-heel play that sends Brahim on goal.)

All. Pioli 5: once again he surprises with some bizarre training choices that end up weakening the team against a tough opponent like Empoli.

EMPOLI

Software 7: stylistically not perfect in the first interventions but then exalted with a great result-saving intervention on Díaz.

6.5 hours: attentive and precise in every intervention.

Winter 6.5: it is appreciated on the aerial game and for the ability to always look for the advance.

Luperto 6: often uses the strong way: rough but effective defender.

Parisi 6: Zanetti’s defensive preparation for the match does not enhance his characteristics.

Fazzini 6.5: very interesting game by the young Empoli talent. He has leg, good feet and great tactical intelligence.

Marin 6: filter in front of the defense. (from 33′ st Cacace sv)

Bandinelli 6.5: he is the man appointed to double the mark. A job he does well. (from 20’st Grassi 6: with his entry, Empoli find a player with better dribbling characteristics)

Baldanzi 6.5: he was the special observer in the Empoli house and does not disappoint. It steals the eye for how it fits between the lines with quality. (from 33′ st Haas sv)

Caputo 5.5: game of great suffering I close in the grip organized by Thiaw and Tomori. (from 20’st Cambiaghi 5.5: few opportunities to decide)

Little 6: fight with ardor and sacrifice. (from 43′ st Satriano sv)

All.Zanetti 6,5: Gets exactly what he wanted at the initial whistle. Set up the defense and bring home a heavy point.