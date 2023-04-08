The slow motion of Milan-Empoli 0-0 (referee Marcenaro)
Milan slams on a stoic Empoli: 0-0 at San Siro
8 HOURS AGO
54′ THEO-FAZZINI CONTACT IN THE AREA, MARCENARO LET IT RUN – Theo Hernandez asks for a penalty for a contact with Fazzini on the penalty area line, the referee lets it go because he first sees a touch by the visiting midfielder on the ball before the foul tackle. Marcenaro also asks for information from VAR Valeri who however does not invite him to the on field review. Decision that leaves us perplexed because Fazzini’s touch on the ankle of the French captain of Milan seems quite evident. In short, more rigor than not.
58′ NECK OR HAND OF EBUEHI IN THE PENALTY AREA, MARCENARO GRANTS THEN THE PENALTY WITHDRAWS – A few moments after the vibrant protests from Milan, Marcenaro whistles a penalty for the Diavolo for an alleged hand in the box by Ebuehi ahead of Rebic’s head. Marcenaro seems sure of the action but Valeri at the VAR calls him back to the on field review because, despite his arm being raised, the Empoli defender seems to be touching the ball with the back of his head and not with his hand. Decision canceled and referee retracing his steps.
89′ GIROUD SCORES 1-0 BUT MARCENARO CANCELS BY TOUCH OF THE ARM – After the final boarding AC Milan unlock the match with the newcomer Olivier Giroud. The joy, however, lasts a few moments because after the exultation, Marcenaro cancels the goal because the Frenchman deflects the ball not with his head but with a fairly wide forearm touch. Vibrant protests from the Rossoneri but the decision in this case corrected by the match director who is surrounded by the pioli players enraged by the decision.
