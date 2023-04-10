Little Enea, left on Easter day by his mother at the Cradle for Life of the Milan Polyclinic, has already found a family. “The court – writes the Polyclinic – will entrust the child to a family that had already made itself available and had been assessed as suitable for welcoming an abandoned child”. Together with Aeneas, a healthy newborn weighing about 2.6 kilos, a letter signed by his mother was also found in the cradle, full of words of great affection.

The letter found next to the abandoned newborn is touching: “Hello, my name is Enea. I was born in the hospital because my mother wanted to be sure that everything was ok and to be together as much as possible”. A message written in the first person, as if the child were speaking, but written by the biological mother. “He is super healthy and all the tests done in the hospital are ok”, reassures the woman. The reason for her abandonment is explained by her mother in the impossibility of taking care of her baby despite her affection that binds her to him. Now the foster parents designated by the judge will worry about her well-being.