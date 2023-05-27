Milan, girl found staggering and half-naked on the side of the road in via Cilea: “They raped me”

Milan – A girl staggering on the sidewalk: she is half naked, barefoot. To the first policemen who approach to help her, she says she is americana and adds in a confused way that she was raped. The alarm goes off immediately: the young woman, who has not yet been identified because she has no documents at the time of the rescue, is transported to the Mangiagalli clinicwhere the protocol for les is activated victims of sexual abuse.

What happened to her is not yet known exactly, also because the girl was in confusional state, possibly generated or worsened by alcohol intake, and could barely speak. Waiting for the outcome of the specialist exams and a clearer story from the alleged victim, the investigators are still extremely cautious, and they will probably only be able to talk to her this morning to find out what happened and if she really was prey to a rapist.

We are in Milan, in via Cilea, extreme northwestern suburb, a stone’s throw from the headquarters of the Motor Vehicles and from a football school. A few minutes before 6 pm, two local police officers on patrol in those parts notice the young woman and stop immediately: she has no shoes, she finds it hard to speak. The casts of her ask her with extreme delicacy what happened: she says she was born in the United States, even though she has no documents that can confirm her name and nationality, and adds that someone allegedly raped her.

The brigade calls two other patrols to help; shortly after, one also arrives Police car. The girl is taken care of by Areu’s doctors, who immediately accompany her to Mangiagalli: she is obviously stunned, it is not yet known whether she has subject alcohol or drug. The case was entrusted to the specialists of the Nucleus protection of women and children of the local police, who will now try to reconstruct the story and above all to ascertain whether the girl was the victim of a sexual raid.

Near the place where it was found, there is a park: an initial inspection by the brigade would have led to the discovery of some things that could belong to the young woman and which could suggest that the assault took place right there; on the other hand, the fact that she did not give no precise information it also keeps open the hypothesis that those objects found in the green area have nothing to do with this story.

Less than a week ago, in the night between Saturday and Sunday, another 19-year-old American girl was rescued as she came out of a Corso Como nightclub for a loss of blood from the private parts: at the moment, she has not been able to remember what happened to her.