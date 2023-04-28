Milan, girl raped at Central Station in an elevator. Stopped a man

The abuse, the slaps, the attempt at full sexual intercourse. For half an hour, a 36-year-old French-Moroccan woman had to face her attacker, who hugged her, hit her in the face and groped her in the elevator car of Milan Central Station. The man, a 27-year-old without documents, was stopped a few hours after the attack a few tens of meters away, among the flower beds in the courtyard in front. The episode took place around 5.40 on Thursday 27 April, when the woman was at the station to take a train to Paris. In the images of the cameras, now available to the investigators, the scene is filmed in which the man approaches the victim, squeezes her, tugs her, touches her in her private parts and slaps her, while she tries to push him away and wriggle free. She then curls up, crying, and in the footage travelers would also be seen passing by them without stopping. Until one of the passers-by warns a vigilante, who in turn alerts the police officers, who intervene and give aid to the woman, who is near one of the station’s lifts. The 36-year-old, who had tried to sound the alarm in the cabin, is in a state of shock and she only speaks a few words in French to the agents, but the images do the talking. As mentioned, the man was identified in the garden between the station and via Vittor Pisani: without documents it was difficult to identify him and he has never been registered in Italy. He nor he provided any version to the cops. He is now in prison awaiting the validation interrogation. The prosecutor and Polfer are investigating the case. The 36-year-old was then taken to the Fatebenefratelli for the first medications, then to Mangiagalli where there is the SVS, the service that provides assistance to victims of violence.

Read on about Open

Read also: