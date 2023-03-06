Home Health Milan, Giroud alarm: at risk for Tottenham, its conditions and alternatives | First page
Milan, Giroud alarm: at risk for Tottenham, its conditions and alternatives | First page

An inconvenience of the most annoying, which could force Olivier Giroud to raise the white flag for the most delicate match so fara: the number 9 of Milan he has a fever, e his presence on the Tottenham pitch on Wednesday night is in doubt.

APPREHENSION – In fact, the flu prevented Giroud from taking part in today’s training session, as pointed out by Calciomercato.comwhich found confirmation in the anticipation of news: Pioli hopes that the two days remaining to kick-off will be enough for his ram to recover and position himself at the center of the Rossoneri attack.

ALTERNATIVE – There is Origi, who at Tottenham has already scored a very important goal in the 2019 Champions League final, there is Rebic which, however, did not convince in Florence. More detached De Ketelaere from false 9a solution adopted in the Italian Cup but hardly conceivable for the European stage.

