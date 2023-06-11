Home » Milan, Giroud and Theo Hernandez at Roland Garros with…Pavard PHOTO | Market
Health

Milan, Giroud and Theo Hernandez at Roland Garros with…Pavard PHOTO | Market

by admin
Milan, Giroud and Theo Hernandez at Roland Garros with…Pavard PHOTO | Market

There are just all the central field in Paris to witness the Roland Garros finale. Among the many VIPs and sportsmen who today decided to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudthere are Zlatan IbrahimovicKylian MbappeTom Brady and also another trio of footballers from the French national team and for 2/3 of the Milan. Olivier Giroud e Theo Hernandez in fact they also have Benjamin’s company Pavardfootballer outgoing from Bayern Munich and market target of many teams, Inter including. The defender had already been spotted in Milan on the occasion of the derby, valid for the Champions League semi-final.

See also  Enzyme Makes Women's Brains More At Risk for Alzheimer's - Medicine

You may also like

Lyme disease, what it is and what the...

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy