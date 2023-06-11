Milan, Giroud and Theo Hernandez at Roland Garros with…Pavard PHOTO | Market

There are just all the central field in Paris to witness the Roland Garros finale. Among the many VIPs and sportsmen who today decided to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudthere are Zlatan IbrahimovicKylian MbappeTom Brady and also another trio of footballers from the French national team and for 2/3 of the Milan. Olivier Giroud e Theo Hernandez in fact they also have Benjamin’s company Pavardfootballer outgoing from Bayern Munich and market target of many teams, Inter including. The defender had already been spotted in Milan on the occasion of the derby, valid for the Champions League semi-final.

Giroud, Théo or even Benjamin Pavard are also present at Rolland-Garros @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/BCnsz47tvF — Lives Foot (@LivesFoot) June 11, 2023