Milan, here is Reijnders: the Dutchman is in Milan

The Dutch of Milan: Reijnders will be next

REIJNDERS WILL BE THE NEXT DUTCH AT AC MILAN

Another oranje at Milanello. Total agreement reached between Milan and AZ Alkmaar for Tijjani Reijnders: 19 million euros plus 4 in bonuses. If the parties manage to file the last contractual details, the Dutch midfielder could undergo medical tests next week Here are all the Dutch players who have worn the Milan shirt

MARCO VAN BASTEN

at Milan: 1987-95 with the Rossoneri: 201 appearances and 125 goals The first Dutchman in AC Milan’s history, as well as the most famous. Arrived for less than 2 billion lire from Ajax, he became one of the architects of the extraordinary Milan of Sacchi first and then of Capello, a team capable of enchanting the world. Ballon d’Or three times, he was forced to retire at the age of 28 due to numerous injuries. He played the last game in 1993, although the official farewell matured in 1995

RUUD GULLIT

at Milan: 1987-93 with the Rossoneri: 171 appearances and 56 goals In the same year as Van Basten, another Dutchman of great depth and partner of the Swan of Utrecht in attack also arrived at Milanello. Signed by PSV Eindhoven, he too managed to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or and in ’93 he continued his career in Italy, but at Sampdoria, before ending his career at Chelsea