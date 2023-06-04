Milan, Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football: the embrace of San Siro

Il Milan he closed the championship by beating Verona 3-1, but at the final whistle all eyes turned on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker, already moved before the match for the Curva Sud tribute, is al farewell with the Rossoneri colours and after the match the Meazza offered him their hug. With the comrades all dressed with the 11 on their shoulders, Ibrahimovic he then made his decision official: stop playing football.

VIDEO TRIBUTE ON THE SAN SIRO MAXI SCREEN

In the sold out Meazza, AC Milan fans paid homage to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker, very elegant waiting to enter the field to the applause of his teammates and others, admired a video tribute on the stadium’s giant screen.

ENTERING THE FIELD ON THE RED CARPET BETWEEN APPLAUSE

Visibly moved, Zlatan Ibrahimovic enters the field walking on a red carpet giving a high five to all his teammates and the staff of the Rossoneri club, ready to bid farewell to Milan after 163 appearances and 93 goals. The Rossoneri shirt signed by all his team-mates with his number 11 is free.

IBRA’S WORDS AND THANKS: “I WILL BE A MILAN PLAYER FOR LIFE”

“I can’t breathe, but it’s fine. I have so many memories and emotions inside this stadium.” Ibrahimovic then addressed the Verona fans who were booing him: “Boo, boo, this is the best moment of your year.”

“The first time I’m at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. I thank my family for their patience, then the second family or the players and the coach with his staff. Thanks also to the managers for the opportunity you have given me. I also thank you fans from the bottom of my heart who have welcomed me with open arms. I will be a Milan fan for life.”

IBRA GOODBYE TO FOOTBALL

“The time has come to say goodbye to football, not Milan”. So Zlatan Ibrahimovic put an end to his career as a footballer made up of

988 matches and 573 goals in all competitions.