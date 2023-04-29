Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the future

The Milan striker was hurt during the warm-up for the match against Lecce. Now the results of the tests have arrived: lesion of the medial twin of the right calf
Injury of the medial twin of the right calf: this is the result of the control tests that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent. The Swede’s season can most likely be said to be over. The attacker was hurt during the warm-up for the match against Lecce six days ago: yet another ordeal in a troubled year, in which Zlatan only played 143 minutes of play and scored a goal, the record-breaking one against Udinese (the oldest player to score in Serie A, overtaken Costacurta).
Future
—
Now the phase of reflections opens for Ibrahimovic. This umpteenth physical trouble casts long shadows on his future as a footballer. Just a month ago, on his return to the national team at the age of 41, he had said in any case: “I don’t give up. Challenges give me adrenaline. I always have this desire within me to show those who doubt that they are wrong”.
April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 10:24 am)
