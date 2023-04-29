Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the future

Injury of the medial twin of the right calf: this is the result of the control tests that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent. The Swede’s season can most likely be said to be over. The attacker was hurt during the warm-up for the match against Lecce six days ago: yet another ordeal in a troubled year, in which Zlatan only played 143 minutes of play and scored a goal, the record-breaking one against Udinese (the oldest player to score in Serie A, overtaken Costacurta).