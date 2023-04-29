Home » Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the future
Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the future

Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the future

The Milan striker was hurt during the warm-up for the match against Lecce. Now the results of the tests have arrived: lesion of the medial twin of the right calf

Injury of the medial twin of the right calf: this is the result of the control tests that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent. The Swede’s season can most likely be said to be over. The attacker was hurt during the warm-up for the match against Lecce six days ago: yet another ordeal in a troubled year, in which Zlatan only played 143 minutes of play and scored a goal, the record-breaking one against Udinese (the oldest player to score in Serie A, overtaken Costacurta).

Now the phase of reflections opens for Ibrahimovic. This umpteenth physical trouble casts long shadows on his future as a footballer. Just a month ago, on his return to the national team at the age of 41, he had said in any case: “I don’t give up. Challenges give me adrenaline. I always have this desire within me to show those who doubt that they are wrong”.

