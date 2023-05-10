Milan-Inter 0-2: goals on Dzeko e Mkhitaryan! | Diretta Champions League

Pioli: “Leao, negative audition”

—

The AC Milan coach, just over an hour from the kick-off, talks to Prime Video about the big absentee from the match: “The tryout in the morning didn’t work. Leao is still bothered and couldn’t play, so he’s not not even on the bench. We will play as a compact, solid team and we will give everything. I was very close to my players, recalling tactical situations, enthusiasm and energy. Inside we have many emotions, but we must play with heart and energy, above all with a lot of lucidity. a match that’s worth a lot, but it’s a match that is decided in 180′. We’d like to take an advantage in view of the second leg. A tattoo with the Champions League? There’s plenty of space on the arm…”.