Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan is the first city in Europe to have taxis sanitized by viruses and bacteria, thanks to a device – SanificaAria Mini produced by Beghelli – already installed on board the first cars by the Milanese cooperatives of Legacoop Taxiblu 02 4040 and RadioTaxi 02 8585.

The device uses a patented technology for the inactivation of bacteria and virusesan air sanitization process based on a closed chamber system saturated with UV-C rays with tested efficacy up to 99.9%.

Practically, the air is sucked in through a system of fans and channeled in contact with the ultraviolet light inside the device from which it comes out sanitizedcreating a localized protective “barrier” against viruses and bacteria.

Its antimicrobial efficacy has been tested by private laboratories and by the University of Modena and Reggio Emiliawhile the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua evaluated its operation in the environment.

“At the specialist unit of Occupational Medicine of the University of Bologna we evaluated the effectiveness of SanificaAria Beghelli in eliminating bacteria and viruses from the air, in real conditions, in rooms intended for hospital use – spy Francesco Saverio Violante, director of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna -. It was therefore not a simulation in the laboratory, but a test performed under the actual conditions in which this equipment is intended to be used. The results showed that the bacterial load present in the air is drastically reduced, in a very short time. Of particular note was the test performed in a room where a person with Sars-CoV-2 was present: only an hour after the equipment was switched on, the virus was no longer detectable in the air. These devices are therefore certainly useful for improving air quality by killing bacteria and viruses, and helping to reduce the likelihood of infections ».