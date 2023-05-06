Milan-Lazio direct 2-0: Bennacer and Theo Hernandez score, Sarri holds back

MILANO – Two chances, two opportunities exploited to the fullest. Outgoing error and goal by Bennacer. Theo Hernandez’s door-to-door run and winning shot. Milan wins 2-0 over Lazio and wins three golden points for the Champions League. Impalpable Lazio. The Rossoneri suffer, they never scare Maignan except in the final. Now second place is at risk again. And above all, the road to the Champions League is still long: third defeat in the last 4 games. We need to reverse course.

Lotito in the Lazio locker room

The Biancoceleste president, present in the stands at San Siro, went down to the locker room at the triple whistle for the match against Milan to speak with the team. Serve the scossa for the Champions League.

90’+5′ – The match between Milan and Lazio ends

Triple final whistle, Milan celebrates 2-0 over Lazio. It all happens in the first half.

90+4′ – Goal devoured by Basic

Luis Alberto’s ball in the area, Basic incredibly misses the target with his left foot. But it’s corner.

90′ – Danger for Maignan

Romagnoli tries with his head: high! Corner taken by Luis Alberto for the defender’s header who anticipates everyone but sends to the bottom.

86′ – First shot from Lazio

Great pass by Luis Alberto for the insertion of Pellegrini, who kicks from a lateral position and only finds the outside of the net. Here is Lazio’s first effective shot.

83′ – Milan scores, but it’s furious

Rebic made no mistake in front of Provedel, but started in an offside position. The result remains at 2-0.

81′ – Immobile also leaves

Outside Immobile greeting his fans in the away sector and inside Cancellieri.

80′ – Another substitution for Milan

Ovation for the exit of Theo Hernandez and in Ballo-Touré.

68′ – Sarri changes again

Milinkovic and Hysaj out for Basic and Pellegrini. Rebic enters for Milan for Giroud.

65′ – What a danger for Provedel

Milan’s corner, Thiaw hits it with a header: the ball goes just over Provedel’s crossbar.

61′ – Farmhouse on the ground

Casale slides on Theo, who touches his face. The Lazio player has the worst: booked for the foul and on the ground treated by the doctors.

59′ – Problems for Lazzari

The full-back goes down Saelemaekers involuntarily touches him on the arm. The former Spal is in pain: he needs the intervention of the doctors.

56′ – Lazio double substitution

Sarri tries the exchange card. Out Marusic for Lazzari and Zaccagni for Pedro.

48′ – Milan starts strong

Bennacer tries from outside with his left foot, ball out. The Rossoneri started off strong, signals from Lazio are needed.

46′ – The second half begins

Two changes for Pioli at the start of the second half. Calabria and Kjaer come out, Kalulu and Thiaw enter. The Milan coach begins to think about Wednesday’s Champions League match.

45’+2′ – The first half ends with Milan forward

Pull of Saelemaekers rebutted by Casale. Casale again rejects Theo’s left. Thus ends the first half, Milan leading 2-0 with goals from Bennacer and Hernandez.

42′ – Another yellow card in the match

Calabria extends Zaccagni, for Rapuano it’s a yellow card. The first among the Rossoneri.

39′ – Immobile tries, it doesn’t work

Hysaj’s cross for Immobile, who doesn’t go with a header even away from goal. Very distant ball, Milan starts again.

37′ – Timid reaction from Lazio

Two corner kicks and ball possession Lazio tries to react to the double disadvantage. Milan however, in total control of the match. At the moment Maignan hasn’t been in great danger.

29′ – Goal from Milan, doubled by Theo Hernandez

The full-back starts served by Maignan with his hands, runs the whole field and from outside, with his left foot, find a super goal. Double Rossoneri and Lazio in a doll.

26′ – Errore Milan, salva Maignan

Tomori loses the ball on Felipe Anderson, the Brazilian tries to send Immobile into goal. Maignan exits and restarts his i.

20′ – First yellow card of the match

Card for Romagnoli, wide arm on Giroud. Sarri asks for calm from him, meanwhile he pushes the Rossoneri people of San Siro. Shortly thereafter yellow also for Marusic.

17′ – Milan scores with Bennacer

Lazio mess outgoing, Marcos Antonio loses the ball, which arrives Bennacer and in front of Provedel he is not wrong. Milan advantage.

11′ – Leao’s game ends

Portuguese can’t do it. Out Leao and inside Saelemaekers, is the first forced change for Pioli.

10′ – Problems for Leao

Leao touches his adductor and talks to the doctors, muscle problems for him. Pioli immediately evaluates the change.

8′ – Leao tries, Provedel is there

Restart Milan and ball to Leao, who launches himself and in front of Provedel can’t kick. The Lazio goalkeeper is good outgoing and blocks everything.

6′ – Dangerous Milinkovic

Ball inside for Milinkovic, who tries to turn the ball towards goal from a tight angle. It doesn’t work, Krunic is marking him as a shadow.

1′ – Milan-Lazio begins

Yes part! Milan with ‘green’ color kit. Lazio with the classic biancoceleste shirt. First ball for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

The moment of Lazio

Sarri’s Lazio schedule has led the Biancocelesti to obtain 25 points in the last 11 days (W8, D1, L2), more than any other team in the same period. Lazio is the team that has recorded the most away clean sheets this season in the top five European leagues (11 in 16 away games).

The moment of Milan

Milan have drawn four of their last five Serie A matches (W1) and have also won just one of their four previous games in a Champions League knockout tie this season (D2 L1), 1-0 against Torino in February.

The numbers of Milan-Lazio

Lazio is the team against which Milan have drawn the most matches in Serie A: 59 out of 159 matches (the picture is completed by 69 Rossoneri victories and 31 Biancocelesti victories) – the last draw between the two teams however dates back to 25 November 2018 (1 -1).

The official formations of Milan-Lazio

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. A disp.: Mirante, Tatarusan; Ballo-Touré, Gabbia, Kalulu, Thiaw; Adli, Bakayoko, Diaz, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Vranckx; De Ketelaere, Origi, Rebic. All.: Pegs.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. A disp.: Adamonis, Maximiano; Fares, Gila, Lazzari, Patric, Pellegrini, Radu; Basic, Bertini; Chancellors, Pedro, Romero. All.: Sarri.

Lazio, the calculations for the Champions League

Sarri wants to be safe as soon as possible and refuses any kind of calculations. There are 15 points available, for arithmetic at the moment 9 are needed, anything can still happen. Lazio would be favored by a possible detached ranking. Ahead of Roma and starts from the 4-0 in the first leg against Milan. In direct comparisons he is only down with Juve. In case of a dead heat with Inzaghi and Gasperini, the general goal difference would decide: +28 Lazio, +25 Inter, +17 Atalanta.

Lazio, the official formation

Lazio (4-3-3) – Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

Lazio, it’s your chance

Winning, convincing, showing claws in the game that currently seems to be the most important of the season. Lazio goes to Milan’s home, it’s a direct match for the Champions League. It is not possible to make a mistake. Sarri would like to return to Rome with three fundamental points useful for digging a furrow with respect to fifth place. Kick-off at 3pm.

