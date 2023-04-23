Home » Milan-Lecce, CM’s report cards: Leao makes San Siro stand up, Tonali is super | First page
Milan-Lecce, CM's report cards: Leao makes San Siro stand up, Tonali is super

Milan-Lecce, CM’s report cards: Leao makes San Siro stand up, Tonali is super | First page

Milan-Lecce 2-0

MILAN

Maignan 6.5: he replies present on a violent conclusion by Strefezza. He security for the whole department, he keeps a clean sheet without having to work too hard.

Rabbit 5.5: an afternoon to forget for the Frenchman who as a right full-back struggles to contain Banda. He grows up in the second half.

Thiaw 6.5: solid performance by the German defender, forced to spend a yellow card for Kalulu’s marking error. (from 13th St kjaer 6: check easily in the ending)

Tomori 6.5: essential in play, risks little and controls Ceesay well.

Theo Hernandez 7: total performance of the vice-world champion. Attack the opposing lines both centrally and on the left side. Always accelerate at the right time. In defense he doesn’t even let a pin pass.

Tone 7: extraordinary intensity for about an hour, he draws the assist for Leão’s goal. (from 13th St Bennacer 6: valuable in managing ball possession with his quality in dribbling)

Krunick 6.5: he misses just one intervention and Banda decides to pardon him. For the rest, another decisive performance from a tactical point of view.

Messiah 5,5: few ideas for the Brazilian who never manages to skip the direct avvaedaeio (from the 13th minute Saelemakers 6: attacks the depth and is useful in the restart phase)

Diaz 6,5: offensive playmaker for the Rossoneri. It does not find the winning scratch but it is very useful in the two phases. (From 33′ st De Ketelaere sv)

lion 8: simply extraordinary. Of him He scores his first goal of the season with a header (the third in his career, second in Salento), certainly the weak point of a top-level repertoire. He ends the game with a ball and chain descent that brings the whole San Siro to its feet. (From 33′ st Origi sv)

Rebic 5.5: it bangs a lot but is never convincing from a technical point of view. Many, too many mistakes.

Annex Pioli 6.5: returns to success in the championship and closes a magical week in the best possible way. Bravo both from a tactical point of view and in that of resource management.

LECCE

Falcone 5,5: he doesn’t come out on Milan’s first goal but he doesn’t have decisive faults.

Gendrey 5: against this Leao can do little. (from 33rd St Romagnoli sv)

Bashkir 5.5: risks committing a penalty foul on Theo. Overall he is in great difficulty with the speed of the Rossoneri strikers.

Verse 6: a good performance by the expert French defender.

Gallo 5,5: he accompanies little in the offensive phase despite the space available. Shy.

Angry 6: he collects a lot of wood in the middle of the field. (from 30th St gonzalez sv)

Wheelman 5.5: too shy when setting up.

Oudin 6: not sorry for tactical intelligence and good dynamism.

Banda 6,5: the best of his. When he starts ball and chain he sows panic. Half a vote less for the error in front of goal when he hits the one meter post. He could change the game.

Ceesay 4,5: never sees the ball. (from 20th St Voelkerling 5.5: slightly better than the ward mate)

Of Francis 5.5: lots of smoke and little roast. (from 20th St Stefezza 6: immediately impregnates Maignan and creates havoc)

Herds Barons 5: Lecce lost the game that had impressed everyone in the first part of the season. And now the standings are getting dangerous.

