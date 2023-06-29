Home » Milan, Loftus-Cheek has signed: waiting for the official announcement, relive the day VIDEO | First page
After a long chase that already started last November, Milan sees the final goal: Ruben Loftus-Cheek arrived in Milan last night ready to begin his adventure with the Rossoneri, and today he signed his agreement with the Milanese club. The English midfielder has shown great enthusiasm for what he considers a professional turning point right from the start of the negotiations. After so many years at Chelsea, the 27-year-old Londoner needed a new challenge.

THE DETAILS – The work carried out by Furlani and Moncada led to the conclusion of a deal worth 15 million euros plus 5 in bonuses which will be paid into Chelsea’s coffers. The agreement with Loftus-Cheek is on a 4-year contract at around 4 million euros per season.

MEDICAL VISITS- Loftus-Cheek, as evidenced by the images, arrived at the “La Madonnina” private clinic shortly after 8.30 to begin medical examinations with Milan. The visits ended just after lunchtimewith the player then obtaining sports eligibility before going to the headquarters to sign the new contract.

