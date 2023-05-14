Milan, Lombardy Region rewards the 94-year-old who saved the woman from rape

Il signor Brunowho on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 May had saved the life of a woman from a robbery and a probable rape by a non-EU citizen in the center of Milan, will be awarded by Lombardy region. This morning Romano La Russa, regional councilor for security, and the honorable Marco Osnato (Brothers of Italy), met the 94-year-old who had intervened to foil the threats against a 42-year-old doctor in his apartment.

Official thanks from the Lombardy Region

“ Mr. Bruno’s heroic gesture expresses courage and profound civic sense at the same time, noble values ​​that must be an example for the new generations – said theCouncilor La Russa -. Bruno, at 94, did not hesitate to face the 23-year-old foreigner who had broken into the doctor’s house and had already beaten her violently. He held the attacker at gunpoint with his dog slinger in order to allow the carabinieri to arrest him. My heartfelt thanks go to him and my sincere admiration for what he has done “.

Lombardy Region and the president Attilio Fontana, on the initiative of La Russa, will deliver an award to Mr. Bruno in the next few weeks for his heroism. “ Young people, too often lazy in social and virtual society, learn from the gesture of this 94-year-old combative and actively commit themselves to helping others – declared the honorable Osnato -. Mr. Bruno’s courage is the demonstration that age doesn’t count, but that it is always and only the spirit that makes the difference “.

Thus the 94-year-old had avoided rape

The man is a Sicilian from Ragusa, he has lived in Milan since 1958 where he was employed in the managerial cadres of a private entity. Three days ago he hadn’t thought twice about entering the woman’s house to block the young man non-EU, who in the meantime had already entered the bedroom and rummaged through the drawers. Bruno was holding a dog slinger which he aimed at the immigrant. “ He didn’t know about the dog swatter, it looks like a real gun and he was a jerk. He also weighs more than a kilo, if I had given it to his head, he would have been worse than a real bullet “, he will tell Corriere della Sera.