Less and less to Milan-Naples, expected Champions League quarter-final, and the engines are hotter and hotter. Especially at the Rossoneri, where there is still an unfinished business with Istanbul. And it will be the Turkish city that will host the final of the current Champions League. It’s pure Charles Ancelotti who, revealed Paolo Maldini, called the current Milan manager immediately after the last draw.

“Do you know what the problem is? That even Ancelotti, who is now at Real, has a pending issue in Istanbul – the words of Maldini on the occasion of a videoconference with some Rossoneri fans present in Kiev -. Immediately after the draw, he called me: “Paolo, see you in Istanbul, yes?”.

The former captain then added: “It won’t be easy, but I think the history of the club gives us a chance to believe it. It’s happened before. When you arrive in March-April, when the Champions League arrives, you can turn a season into something incredible. We have this opportunity and we want to take advantage of it.”