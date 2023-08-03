Home » Milan-New York plane damaged by hail, ANSV opens an investigation
The National Flight Safety Agency, ANSV, has opened an investigation into the Boeing 767-300ER that was forced into an emergency landing after being damaged by hail on 24 July. The plane had departed from Milan Malpensa and was bound for Jfk in New York, but was forced to stop at Rome Fiumicino airport due to the violent hailstorm. “After having carried out, with the collaboration of the technical staff of the relevant airline, an in-depth and extensive examination of the damages reported by the Boeing 767-300ER with identification marks N189DN”, the agency communicates in a note, it was decided “to open a safety investigation, classifying the event as an accident.’ In addition to crew members, there were 226 passengers on board. The hailstorm, with grains of up to 5 centimeters in diameter, would have damaged the nose of the aircraft, part of the wings and at least one of the two engines, piercing one of the cockpit windows, as recalled by the Corriere della Sera. Among the knots to solve, also the decision to take off from Malpensa despite the violent storm expected at the airport.

