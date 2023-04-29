Milan, newborn found dead in a Caritas dumpster in Città Studi: abandoned after giving birth

Milan, April 29, 2023 – The lifeless body of a baby girl was found at 8pm on Friday 28 April on the outside shelf of a used clothing collection bin, at the corner between viaSaldini e Via Botticelliin the area City of Studiesin the center of Milano.

To give the alarm to the police was a pensioner who had approached the point of clothing collection to leave a bag: he saw a little hand sticking out of a blanket and immediately called 112. Impossible, at the moment, to know the Nationality of the victim.

The bundle, wrapped in a sweatshirt, was soiled with blood and placenta, which immediately let the investigators know that the child had been born shortly before the discovery. The umbilical cord it had been roughly cut, suggesting a birth in a private home or on the street.

“It probably is born at homethen died shortly after for reasons yet to be ascertained, then placed on the shelf of the dumpster”, is thehypothesis being examined by investigators, who are acquiring the cameras present in the area, including those of public transport. The fact that it was left on external platform suggests that he left it there he wanted her to be found from someone.

The case is being handled by agents of the Mobile teamled by the manager Marco Cali and coordinated by the prosecutor Paul Storariwhich they will try to track down the mother of the little girl, also to understand if the newborn was still alive when she was abandoned or if she was already dead.

Investigations also underway in the city ​​hospitals, to understand if any women showed up in those hours in the emergency room to be treated later having given birth at home.

Upon initial examination, the coroner found no evidence signs of violenceeven if more certainties will come from the autopsy.