Milan, newborn found dead in a dumpster in Città Studi

In Milanthe body of a baby girl it has been found ainside a dumpster used for the collection of clothes. The baby would be deposited there a few hours after birth. The investigations of the coroner will be decisive in understanding whether the child has been found wrapped up in a sweatshirthas been abandoned alive what if it were already dead.

The lifeless body was found by a man who, around 8 pm on Friday 28 April, approached the dumpster in the Città Studi area,

at the corner between via Sandro Botticelli and via Cesare Saldini, to leave a bag with some used clothes; at that point he would have noticed the presence of a small hand protruding from the inside and would have made the terrible discovery.

It will be executed on the body of the little girl, who had been given birth a few hours earlier

the autopsy, arranged by the prosecutor on duty, Paolo Storari. Investigations are also underway on cameras in the area and in Milanese hospitals to see if any women have presented themselves for treatment.

Councilor: “Parents ask for help” The Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Milan, Lamberto Bertolé, intervened on the matter. “Every day the social services of the Municipality work to support families in difficulty and parents who choose to face the path of parenthood. We can only commit ourselves so that our work is increasingly effective and mothers and fathers choose, in times of difficulty, to ask us for help. The news leaves us astonished and dismayed, above all because it concerns a little girl who had presumably only entered the world for a few moments”.

The “deepest” pain of Caritas Caritas Ambrosiana expresses through its director Luciano Gualzetti “the deepest pain” for the affair. “Our prayers are for the little life lost, as well as for those affected.” In a statement, Caritas also specifies that in the discovery of the body in a dumpster, managed by the Città e Salute cooperative (which is a member of the Riuse network), “operators of the cooperative itself were not involved. We learned the sad news from the media with dismay Our counseling centers and our services accompany and support every day, often collaborating with life support centres, parents and mothers grappling with unwanted or difficult maternity.Painful events, such as the one that occurred on Friday, confirm our commitment to protection and for the promotion of unborn life and for the support of families in difficulty, and they encourage us to intensify this attention”.

