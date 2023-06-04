Milan, not just Ibra: from Diaz to Rebic, here are all those who could say goodbye to Verona | First page

The spotlights will all be on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, tonight definitely greetings col Milanyet in the Rossoneri house there is a whole team that is likely to say hello. Indeed more. In fact, on paper, there are 12 players who may no longer be at Pioli’s court next season. Between certain departures and others more than probable, the revolution in Milanello is served.

GOODBYES FOR SURE – But let’s go in order. At the final whistle against Verona there will be a farewell ceremony with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the centre: obviously involved the public, complete with special writing on billboards: ‘Godbye Zlatan’. A play on words that makes the Swede’s greatness concrete, who returned to Milan in December 2019 with the aim of bringing the Scudetto. Mission successful. Ciprian, the 19-times Italian champion, will officially leave the 41-year-old today Tatarusanu and Sergino Dest, the latter for months out of the project.

HELLO ATTACK PLAYER – E Brahim Diaz? The Spaniard is destined to start from 1′, but it could seriously be his last appearance at San Siro as a Rossoneri: Maldini would like to redeem him for an amount not exceeding 20-22 million euros, but Real Madrid seems to have different ideas. Not so much economic, but strategic: the 23-year-old from Malaga is destined to return to the base to stay there. THE Blancos consider him the perfect replacement for Asensio, who just yesterday greeted Modric and his companions.

AT THE DOOR – But that’s not all: Milan’s outgoing revolution it will be very much about the attack. We especially talk about Rebic e Origi, the latter author of two beautiful but useless goals at the Meazza (against Monza and Sassuolo). He will make his last appearances tonight, perhaps with the match underway for the two strikers. You definitely won’t see it Bakayoko, the same goes for Vranckx, destined to return to Wolfsburg after a year’s loan under the Madonnina. Outgoing as well Judicial (should go on loan), Ballo-Toure e Cage. E The Ketelaere? San Siro supported him right up to the end with choirs, and will probably do so tonight as well. But its confirmation is by no means certain.