Milan, Okafor official until 2028: he chose the number 17 shirt

MILAN

The Swiss is officially Rossoneri: medical checks and signature until 2028. Now he will join his new teammates in the United States

22 lug 2023

Il Milan has formalized the sixth blow of this rich transfer market. It’s about Noah Okaforreinforcement that will provide more solutions in attack to coach Stefano Pegs. Having landed in Linate on Friday, the Swiss striker carried out the usual medical checkups at the Madonnina clinic on Saturday, then went to Casa Milan to sign the contract until 2028 with the Rossoneri, the official press release arrived with the choice of the jersey number 17. Sunday Okafor he will embark on a flight to the USA, where he will join the rest of the team in view of the three friendlies against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

Okafor, who is running for deputy

Giroud (he can also play as a left winger) he was expiring with Salzburg in June 2024: Furlani signed him for about

14 million euros. A feeling born precisely on the occasion of the challenge played in

Austria by the Rossoneri in the last one

Champions League: on that occasion the class of 2000 scored after a tunnel in the penalty area a

Rabbit. Now the Frenchman will find him at Milanello as a teammate.

THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FROM AC MILAN



“AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has acquired the footballer Noah Arinzechukwu Okafor on a permanent basis from Red Bull Salzburg FC. The Swiss striker has signed a contract with the AC Milan club until 30 June 2028. Born in Binningen (Switzerland) on 24 May 2000, Noah grew up in the Basel Youth Sector with whom he made his debut in the First Team in 2018, totaling 54 appearances and 7 goals and winning 1 Swiss Cup. In January 2020 he moved to Salzburg, with whom he collects 110 appearances and 34 goals, winning 4 Championships and 3 Austrian Cups. He boasts 14 appearances and 2 goals with the Swiss national team. Noah Okafor will wear the number 17 shirt”.

AG. OKAFOR: “AC MILAN BELIEVED IN IT AND THEY DESERVE A STAGE OF THE KIND”



Francesco Romano, who is part of the Swiss attacker’s entourage, spoke of the deal now concluded with the Rossoneri: “It happened that Okafor is one of the most interesting young players on the European scene and therefore we are here because

he deserves such a stage. Milan believed in this thing… We are all very happy. Lightning deal? It was a negotiation like any other, we are used to various timings. I don’t want to add too many details, sorry. The metatarsal problem is over, he’s leaving for the United States on Sunday”.

SHIRT NUMBER 17: LEAO’S SPOILER



In the official press release from Milan, reference is made to Noah Okafor’s choice of the number 17 shirt. A ‘spoiler’ had come by

Rafael Leãowho had commented on an old post on Instagram of the new AC Milan signing (a longtime friend of his): ”

You better do it with my shirt too“, the words of the Portuguese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

