Milan, piazza Gae Aulenti, 18-year-old boy stabbed in a fight between young people at the “gathering” to dance the dembow

The call goes off social. It starts from a few dedicated Milanese pages, and then bounces from profile to profile. The message is concise: just the coordinates and the time. The last one gave an appointment in Gae Aulenti square, in Milan, at 4pm on Saturday 27 May. To flock, dozens of very young fans of the «dembow», Caribbean rhythm which is the basis for wild dances and which is contaminated with reggaeton and, recently, with trap. The latest «gathering», at the foot of the new vertical Milan, however, has turned into a open-air ring. A brawl among about twenty boys, mostly foreigners and second-generation Italians, everyone between 13 and 20 years old, it’s fast degenerate in front of the astonishment of tourists and passers-by engaged in the aperitif ritual in one of the most popular corners of the city.

In particular, two very young people faced an 18-year-old Egyptian, assaulted first with a flurry of punches and kicks, and then injured with the close throw of a bottle and with one stabbed in the side. The victim, transported in red code to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, is in serious condition though, later the emergency operationwould no longer be life threatening.

I carabinieri of the Duomo company, who immediately intervened on the spot, are trying to reconstruct what happened. In these hours they are listening to some witnesses and viewing the images captured by the cameras present in the area and come on mobile phones of who was present.

According to some boys, it seems that someone’s use of pepper spray in the crowd. “Guys, we organize gatherings to have fun together, certainly not to see events of this type”, they also write on social networks the organizers of the «gathering» above the images of the brawl that have now gone viral: «The story of the pepper spray… yesterday many people fell ill, for what? For people who just to annoy they behave in this way… Do not lead us – they conclude – to having to cancel everything».