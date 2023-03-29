Home Health Milan, Pioli between Naples and the Champions League: “They’re not unbeatable, we can do well”
Milan, Pioli between Naples and the Champions League: “They’re not unbeatable, we can do well”

 Il tecnico del Milan entra nella fase calda della stagione: "La Champions fa parte della storia di questo club"


Stephen Pioli is ready for a fiery April with his Milan. Three challenges against Napoli, the first at the resumption of Serie A and then the double one in Champions League, a series of crucial races both for the race for the first four places and for an incredible European semi-final. “The Napoli he is very strong, in the summer it was difficult to predict he could play football like this – commented the Rossoneri coach -, but no team is perfect or unbeatable“.

With only one point collected in the last three days and another heavy crisis in January, the Milan he was unable to defend the scudetto won last season on the field: “It’s difficult to confirm ourselves as champions in Europe, this is a leap we weren’t able to make – he admitted Pegs -. We won with a very young team and thanks to a sustainable project that we are proud of, but this year has made us understand important things to grow further”.

In Champions League however the journey went as far as the quarterfinals where it will still be the Napoli the challenger: “He’s having a fantastic championship, but the Champions League is the Champions League. There will be difficulties for everyone, as well as the incentives and motivations to do well. This cup is part of Milan’s history and involves everyone. To ensure that this is a positive season we must play in the Champions League again next year and for this we must be careful in the league”.

