Milan, Pioli: 'Giroud and Díaz ready to play from the start. On Conte's return…' | Champions League

Milan wants to be a protagonist again in Europe and tomorrow they have a great chance to succeed. Tottenham is between the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the Devil, Stefano Pioli presents the challenge in the usual press conference on the eve.

ABOUT SENSATIONS: “We are experiencing positive sensations. We arrive with confidence, enthusiasm and determination”.

ON HOW THE TEAM IS: “Everyone is fine, including Giroud and Diaz. There are 24 of us all available, including Olivier and Brahim to play from the start. Then I’ll make the choices.”

IF IT WILL AFFECT THE RETURN OF COUNT: “The presence of the coach is important, I speak from personal experience. Conte is an added value and beyond him we will find a very motivated opponent”.

WHAT TOTTENHAM WILL CHANGE WITH RESPECT TO THE FIRST FIRST: “The results don’t change tomorrow’s game. Both teams want to go through this round. Tottenham will probably try to attack more than at San Siro. They have important numbers in the second half. We have to watch out for episodes.”

ON THE CLIMATE AT THE STADIUM: “We expect a warm stadium, just like San Siro was, but the crowd doesn’t score goals.”

WHICH MATCH WILL IT BE ON: “Tomorrow is the personality match. Our opponents are formidable offensively, they will play with great intensity and we have to be prepared to control the match more. We have a very small advantage but we cannot think of managing it. We have to attack and play with intensity.”

