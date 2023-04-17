Home » Milan, Pioli: ‘Giroud is fine, Diaz is becoming a top player and I would like to coach him again’ | First page
Appointment with history. Stefano Pioli wants to lead Milan in what would be his first Champions League semi-final as a manager. The next obstacle is called Napoli, beaten 1-0 in the first leg. The Emilian coach presented the match against the Azzurri from the press room of the “Diego Armando Maradona”.

How to face Maradona: “It’s nice to play these matches also for the atmosphere. It will charge them and us. We have a very small advantage, but we have to complete the work.”

Who might be more ready to possibly support 120 minutes: “Both of them have the qualities for an excellent game. To win we have to play a top-level game”.

If he would trade fourth place for the final: “We’re on a path, we’re playing for the semi-final which would be important. We focus on this. Judgments are always made at the end”.

What teaching did the departure leave, given the moments of suffering: “In both games, the teams put the defenses in difficulty. The winner is whoever takes advantage of the opportunities best. Both have qualities to create. Approaching well can be important.”

How tried the penalties have been and if Maignan is in the queue or can be a penalty taker:”We tried them on as always before matches in this competition. And I didn’t think where to put Maignan.”

What game to expect and if it would be a mistake to defend: “Yes, we have a slight advantage and they haven’t lost in the Champions League for twelve games. They’ve scored an average of 3/4 goals this year. We have to play our game. Play well, as a team and manage the ball well.”

The first thing that comes to mind in this type of match and on dangerous restarts: “I’m happy to be here to play these matches. The restarts are part of us.”

On the presence of Osimhen: “We always take into great consideration the characteristics of our opponents, especially those of such a powerful and present opponent. However, we have our own way of playing to carry on. The matches we have played lately against Napoli have also been matches to know how to read, inside the race you have to know how to dictate the pace, slow down, accelerate and read the moments well”.

Su Brahim Diaz: “I think everyone can see that he’s growing a lot. He’s a young boy but he has a lot of personality, he’s a boy who likes being under pressure and knows how to handle it well. He’s growing a lot, he’s becoming a top-level footballer. Of course I’d like to train him again.”

On possible lineup changes: “Tomorrow will be the third match we will play in a few days and both we and they have interpreted situations in different ways. Certainly tomorrow too there will be some different attitudes. Napoli of the Champions League in Milan was different in some offensive and defensive attitudes compared to the match in championship. Tomorrow there may be something different, whether it’s players or positions.”

On Giroud and the physicality of Napoli: “Giroud is fine. He has had a small problem which he has overcome these days, we have managed it well these days and he is ready to play. I don’t know what choices Spalletti will make to replace Anguissa, we’ll see tomorrow evening.”

